Cobra Kai Season 5 cast list: Meet the stars of Netflix's hit series

Cobra Kai season 5 is all set to premiere this week, marking the return of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) after their defeat at the end of Cobra Kai season 4, which premiered at the end of 2021. The upcoming season will premiere on September 8, 2022. The series will see the return of brilliant cast members from previous seasons and will add to some familiar faces from the past, like Sean Kanan.

The synopsis for the fifth season of the show reads:

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Read on for more details about the cast of Cobra Kai season 5.

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka reprise their iconic roles in the Karate Kid spinoff

The Karate Kid remains one of the most iconic films of the 1980s. When the spinoff Cobra Kai was first announced on YouTube, fans of the franchise were elated to see the original actors return to reprise their roles.

Set three decades after the events of the first film of the trilogy, Cobra Kai tells the story of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who is now an alcoholic in his 50s and estranged from fame and family. He meets Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and events that follow lead Lawrence to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo. This, however, reopens his rivalry with LaRusso.

Macchio and Zabka reprise their iconic and formidable roles, along with a new and upcoming cast of young actors who play pivotal roles in the spinoff. Season 4 ended with Miguel traveling to Mexico in search of his biological father, while LaRusso makes plans to end the Cobra dojo.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Few people in the world have not seen the familiar face of a young Macchio in a karate robe. The Karate Kid star has made a wide-ranging impact with his portrayal of Daniel LaRusso in the film series. He returned to portray an older LaRusso in Cobra Kai.

Ralph Macchio was born on November 4, 1961, in Huntington, New York. He started his acting career with advertisements and later made his debut with Up the Academy (1980) as a teenager. His appearance in the film The Outsiders (1983) landed the role of Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid (1984).

His other works include Crossroads (1986), My Cousin Vinny (1992), and A Good Night to Die (2003).

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

The main man of Cobra Kai, William Zabka reprises his role of Johnny Lawrence from the 1984 film, where he played the iconic antagonist to LaRusso. Born on October 20, 1965, in New York City, Zabka marked his debut with The Karate Kid (1984). His role earned him widespread recognition.

Zabka returned to play the role of Lawrence in the Karate Kid spinoff, a series that began by depicting Johnny's story years after the decisive fight with LaRusso. Zabka's other works include Back to School (1986) and Hot Tub Time Machine (2010). Apart from his acting roles, he wrote and produced the short film Most in 2003, which won numerous awards at prestigious film festivals.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

One of the focal characters of the series, Xolo Maridueña has successfully embodied the character of Miguel Diaz, a neighbor of Lawrence who persuaded the karate master to train him. Miguel is one of the most instrumental characters in the story's progression.

Maridueña was born in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 2001. He started acting professionally in 2011 and landed many roles within his first year. He is known for playing Victor Graham on Parenthood. His big break came with Netflix's Cobra Kai. He is slated to play Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the upcoming DC film Blue Beetle.

Other cast members of the series

Other cast members include Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, Gianni DeCenzo, Joe Seo, Hannah Kepple, and Aedin Mincks, among others.

The fifth season of the acclaimed Netflix show will premiere on September 9, 2022. All ten episodes of the show will drop at once. Though no time has been announced yet, the show will most likely premiere at 3 am EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava