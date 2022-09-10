Cobra Kai season 5 episode 6: Was the gang able to reignite Daniel’s passion? 

The much-awaited Cobra Kai season 5 finally arrived on Netflix this Friday, September 9, 2022. The initial response from the audience has been largely positive, with many praising the show for being an exhilarating watch.

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have served as the creators of the beloved comedy-drama martial-arts series. As stated in the official synopsis for Cobra Kai season 5:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. . . Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town."

It further states:

"With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. . . As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

Episode 5 of Cobra Kai season 5, titled, Extreme Measures, ended with fan-favorite Daniel LaRusso getting beaten in an epic fight with Terry Silver. It is safe to say that viewers are quite eager to see what happens next and how the events in episode 6, titled, Ouroboros, pan out.

A recap of Cobra Kai season 5 episode 6: Ouroboros

Who is Kim Da-Eun?

At the very beginning of episode 6 of Cobra Kai season 5, Terry greets some international senseis. Sensei Kim Da-Eun is Terry Silver's new partner in the business and she has brought an elite group of fighters with her to help Terry in expanding his grand empire.

Thereafter, they go straight to Topanga Karate, which was recently bought by Terry. He then goes on to introduce himself and his latest senseis to all his students and gives them the choice to join him or to quit. Except for Devon, everyone instantly joins him.

Tory and Kim then examine the new students to get a sense of their capabilities. Terry tells Kim to be tough with the students as he wants to turn them all into winners.

What happened to Johnny and Chozen?

Later on in the episode of Cobra Kai season 5, Amanda, along with the other gang members, tries very hard to convince Daniel to keep up his fighting spirit as he feels completely dejected after losing the battle against Terry. Johnny, Chozen, Amanda, and Sam team up to reinvigorate Daniel.

Chozen and Johnny then get ready to continue the battle on behalf of Daniel and rush to fight Terry. Instead of Terry, they encounter Hyan-Woo and both take on the expert sensei. However, at the time, Kim appears with her other fighters.

Unfortunately, Chozen and Johnny get outnumbered and escape from the spot. They then go on to inform Amanda about the situation and they all realize that the fight has become even tougher than they imagined.

Did Daniel regain his will to take down Terry?

At the end of episode 6, the gang desperately wants Daniel to get back on their side. Amanda does her best to reignite his passion for fighting by taking him on an intriguing journey down memory lane and by reminding him of some of Miyagi's advice.

In the last scene of the episode, Daniel leaves Miyagi’s room along with Amanda, and the entire group is there to meet them. Chozen, Johnny, Robby, Sam, and all the others have come together to support Daniel.

In the very end, Amanda exclaims that Daniel is no longer alone in his fight to take down Terry and Cobra Kai for good.

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of Cobra Kai season 5, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

