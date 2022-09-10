Cobra Kai Season 5 episode 7: What are Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai up to?

Cobra Kai Season 5 finally made its debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Friday, September 9, 2022. Created by Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, the series has become quite a fan favorite over the last four seasons.

Season 5's arrival has caused quite the buzz among the audience and has already gotten positive responses from viewers and critics. According to the official synopsis for Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. . . Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. . . As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

Episode 6, titled, Ouroboros, ended on quite a positive note with members of Miyagi-Do reigniting the fighting spirit and passion of Daniel LaRusso. Fans of the show are pretty excited to see what will happen in the 7th episode of Cobra Kai Season 5.

Let's dig deep to find out how episode 7 of Cobra Kai Season 5 has turned out.

A recap of Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 7: Bad Eggs

What is Cobra Kai doing?

In episode 7 of Cobra Kai Season 5, the audience can see that Cobra Kai is ruling and has taken over the entire Karate scenario. Their strategy is to divide and conquer. They buy old karate dojos and launch their very own.

They are also quite ruthless when someone does not succumb to their dominance and resort to bullying or ostracizing them. This is evident when Kenny and his group attack Anthony on the street. However, Anthony fights back as he has signed up for Miyagi-Do, which is also finally re-launching.

What's happening with Miyagi-Do?

At Miyagi-Do, the audience can see that the students are getting trained by Chozen while Johnny and Daniel try to regain the trust of Kreese. Chozen lays out a very silly yet surprisingly effective exercise for the students. He gives each of them an egg and asks them to protect it at any cost.

This exercise allows Chozen to prance around the gardens and destroy the eggs in various ways. Very soon, the students admit defeat. However, Chozen encourages them to try it again, and Anthony goes on to make an inspiring speech.

He convinces everyone that if they work as a team, Chozen can be defeated. The teens are then seen making a protective shield around the basket that contains the eggs. When Chozen attacks, the students defend their shields and evade his sharp tricks.

How did Daniel and Johnny's meeting with Kreese turn out?

While the teens continue to train for the ultimate battle, Johnny and Daniel try to chalk out their attack plan. They meet Kreese, who is currently running the prison from within. The bad blood between Kreese and Johnny is present, but they come together due to their shared will to take down Terry.

Initially, Kreese refuses to help and demands something out of the situation. He wants freedom, and Daniel agrees to help in that department by offering his lawyer's number.

Kreese then explains Terry's ultimate global dominance plan and how he wants to enter his dojo into Sekai Taikai, the biggest karate tournament. Kreese believes that this is Terry's endgame. In the end, Daniel gives him the lawyer's phone number, however, it's fake.

Catch episode 7 of Cobra Kai Season 5, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

