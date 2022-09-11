Cobra Kai Season 5 episode 9: What happened between Tory and Sam?

Cobra Kai Season 5, the highly anticipated season of the beloved martial arts comedy-drama series, has finally made its arrival on Netflix this Friday, September 9, 2022. Since its debut on the popular streaming platform, it has received a lot of positive feedback from fans.

Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The synopsis of the brand new Season 5 reads:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. . . Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. . . As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

Episode 8 of Cobra Kai Season 5 concluded on an intriguing note, with Tory finally telling Sam the truth. Without a shred of doubt, viewers are extremely curious to know how the next episode, titled Survivors, will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out what happened in episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 5.

What happened after Tory told Sam the truth in Cobra Kai Season 5 episode 9?

Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 5 picks up right where the previous episode left off. Tory tells Sam that she won the match unfairly, and the latter is enraged because losing the competition has deeply affected her and her entire family.

Tory reveals that the match was unfairly won by her because Cobra Kai cheated. Following this revelation, Sam gets into a fight with Tory. Miguel and Robby break up the two's heated argument, and Sam informs them that Tory is currently working with none other than Kreese. Tory quickly realizes she's made a huge mistake and flees the scene.

Later on in the episode, Stingray also confesses the truth about Terry, who had beaten him up before framing Kreese. It is further revealed that Terry almost killed Stingray, and he still fears retribution. He is also extremely afraid to go to the police to tell the entire truth.

What happened to Daniel, Chozen, and Johnny?

In Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 5, Amanda, Daniel, Johnny, Chozen, and Carmen are seen having a good time at a club and getting extremely drunk. Chozen confides in Johnny and confesses his feelings for Kumiko. After that, he calls Kumiko and leaves her a message.

Amanda and Carmen decide to go home early, while Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen decide to go to their next destination in a limo. However, the limo ride turns out to be a deadly one as they realize that one of their rivals is actually driving the limo.

The driver seems to be quite furious and is driving at an unimaginably fatal speed. The episode ends here, leaving the audience wondering whether it is another crooked plan by Cobra Kai.

Catch Cobra Kai Season 5 episode 9, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

