COLD Year Of the Spider 20th Anniversary Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues & more

COLD has announced a new year, titled Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary Tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 5 -16, 2023 in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in celebration of the band's third studio album, Year of the Spider.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by State of Illusion and University Drive, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 7, 2023:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and are priced at $20 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be accessed via the band's official website (https://tix.soundrink.com/tours/cold)

COLD is celebrating 20-year album anniversary with a tour

COLD released their third studio album, Year of the Spider, on May 13, 2003. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart upon release and was certified Gold in terms of sales by the RIAA.

In celebration of the album's 20-year anniversary, the band is heading for a US tour. Joining them in the celebratory tour will be State of Illusion and indie song-songwriter University Drive.

The full list of dates and venues for the COLD album anniversary tour is given below:

September 5, 2023 – Fort Myers, Florida at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

September 6, 2023 – Gainesville, Florida at High Dive

September 7, 2023 – Destin, Florida at Club LA

September 8, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Zydeco

September 9, 2023 – Anderson, South Carolina at Wendell’s

September 12, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Headliners Music Hall

September 14, 2023 – Ironton, Ohio at Ro-Na Cultural Center

September 15, 2023 – State College, Pennsylvania at Stage West

September 16, 2023 – Plains, Pennsylvania at River Street Jazz Cafe

Tracing COLD and their music career

The band was formed as a collaboration between Scooter Ward, Sam McCandless, Jeremy Marshall, and Matt Loughran, being initially called the Grundig. The band started playing in and around Jacksonville, Florida in the early 1990s, before going through a transitional period. Following the transitional period, the band assumed its current name.

The band released their eponymously titled debut studio album, Cold, on June 2, 1998. The album peaked at 146 on the UK album chart and sold roughly 40,000 copies in the US.

Following the moderate success of their first album, the band released their second studio album, 13 Ways to Bleed on Stage, on September 12, 2000. The album peaked at number 85 on the UK album chart.

The band released their fourth studio album, A Different Kind of Pain, on August 30, 2005. The album remains the band's second-highest album chart success, peaking at number 26 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

