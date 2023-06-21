Coldplay sixth and final Singapore show 2024: Everything you need to know

Coldplay has added a sixth and final show as part of its Singapore performances, following the first five shows selling out during presales after their announcement. The Singapore concerts in 2024 are part of the band's second Asian tour leg, which will also feature performances in Thailand and the Philippines.

The band announced the new concert via a post on their official Twitter page, stating that the new show was added due to the incredible demand generated by the previous concert announcements:

Coldplay @coldplay Due to incredible demand, a SIXTH Singapore National Stadium show has been added for Jan 31. Tickets on sale now at livenation.sg/artist-coldpla… Due to incredible demand, a SIXTH Singapore National Stadium show has been added for Jan 31. Tickets on sale now at livenation.sg/artist-coldpla… https://t.co/YvuhFxBMJB

Tickets for the show are all currently sold out. However, fans can register at Ticketmaster (https://ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24_coldplay) for last-minute cancellations to open a seat or two.

Coldplay is building momentum for its album with the tour

Coldplay released its latest album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15, 2021. The album was well-received, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, French as well as Dutch album charts.

The band started on a tour to support the album the following year, beginning with a show in San Jose, Costa Rica, at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on March 18, 2022. The band is set to continue the tour till February 3, 2024, when it is scheduled to end with a concert at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The supporting acts for the Singapore shows are yet to be announced. However, previous opening acts in the Asian leg of the tour have included performances by artists such as Yoasobi, AccuseFive, and Bunga, as well as Rahmania Astrini.

The tour has been setting benchmarks since its first show in terms of sustainability and technological advancement, with Coldplay having set a seven-point sustainability path to the tour. The band is also partnering with Global Citizen and the Love Button Global Movement to help local charities in each concert venue city.

Tracing Coldplay and its music career

Coldplay was first formed as a collaboration between Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, after the two met during orientation week at the University College in London, in September 1996. The two were joined by Guy Berryman and Will Champion subsequently.

The band performed their first show at The Laurel Tree, in Camden, Greater London, UK as Starfish, before subsequently settling on the name of Coldplay. In the exclusive interview with Debs Wild and Malcolm Croft for the book Life in Technicolor: A Celebration of Coldplay, released in 2018, the band elaborated further on the name selection:

"The final name change came courtesy of close friend and fellow UCL student Tim Crompton. Tim was in the process of putting a band of old schoolmates together (later called Bettina Motive)."

"While killing time waiting for a delayed removal van, he had considered the name after he found a copy of Philip Horky's book, Child's Reflections, Cold Play. Tim had a list of potential band names but Cold Play was quickly rejected; the future bandmates didn't like it, so they discarded it. Starfish were happy to pick it up," The band continued.

The band released their debut studio album, Parachutes, on July 10, 2000. The album was a huge success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album chart, as well as number 2 on the Australian chart and number 4 on the Kiwi album chart, respectively.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, X&Y, which was released on June 6, 2005. The album peaked as a chart-topper on all the major album charts.

