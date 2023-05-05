Collars and Co. update: What happened to the Mark Cuban and Peter Jones invested business after Shark Tank?

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another segment this week. While the upcoming segment will see multiple new ventures as they try to convince the sharks to trust them by investing in their products, the segment will also feature familiar faces as a company that previously appeared on the show returns to give an update on how their business is doing.

Collars and Co., which appeared during episode 6 of the current season, will make its way back as Justin Baer, the founder, lets the world know what he's been up to since his last appearance on the ABC show.

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

Collars and Co. returns to give an update about its journey since its previous appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Justin Baer and Collars and Co. first appeared on the show during episode 6 of Shark Tank season 14. While the founder was slammed online by fans for being rude to the sharks, he eventually walked away with two investors, Mark Cuban and Peter Jones.

Since its time on the show, the company has seen a 300% increase in website traffic and a 100% increase in sales. Shark Tank's season 14 company has also launched an outerwear collection and brought on athletes Tiki Barber, the former New York Giant, and Nick Faldo, the golf champion. Justin Baer’s company also had a pop-up store at Tyson’s Galleria in McLean, Virginia, from November 20 to December 4, 2022.

What happened the last time that Collars and Co. was on the ABC show?

During Shark Tank season 14 episode 6, Collars and Co. made its first-ever appearance on the show. Justin came on the show seeking $300,000 for 4% equity in his company. However, his offer left the sharks shocked.

Justin told the season 14 sharks that while a lot of shirt companies have appeared on the show previously, none of them had gone up to $5 million as quickly as he had. He added that he had over two decades worth of experience in marketing and that the secret to his sales was funnel.

Shark Lori said at the time that even though he was doing really well, she didn’t want to invest in him. Peter Jones, who is in the same line, asked him about the costs of the shirts. He made an offer during the Shark Tank season 14 episode and offered $300,000 for 10%.

Eventually, the founder said yes to Mark and Peter’s offer and walked away with an offer of $300,000 and a $700,000 line of credit at market rate of interest of 10%.

Episode 21 will feature four companies dealing with berries, edible food paint for children, and more

Set to appear in the upcoming 21st episode of the ABC show is You Go Natural, See The Way I See, Nature’s Wild Berry, and Noshi.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. Featured pitches include “miracle” berries, a clothing brand founded on mental health, edible food paint for children and satin-lined headwraps."

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes