Why is Shark Tank season 14 episode 21 not airing this week? New release date and more

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET. Unfortunately, the show will not be released this week due to the NBA Countdown. The episodes were filmed in advance, thus, postponing the air date won’t affect the production, but will disappoint Shark Tank fans.

Instead of a new episode of the business-themed show, ABC will live stream the NBA Countdown. The official synopsis of the sports show reads:

“Bold opinions, discussion and debate centered on the top storylines from around the league. Mike Greenberg hosts this pregame show with analysts Stepen A. Smith, Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon.”

The NBA Countdown will start at 8.00 pm ET, followed by the NBA Playoff from 8.30 pm ET to 11.00 pm ET. Meanwhile, Shark Tank will get a new release date.

When will Shark Tank season 14 episode 21 air on ABC?

Shark Tank season 14 episode 21 has been postponed to next week. The installment will now air on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

The one-hour show streams on Hulu the following day. Viewers can also find previous episodes on Hulu and ABC’s site.

Those who don’t have the ABC channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 20 recap

Shark Tank has not yet released any new information on the upcoming episode. It is unclear whether a guest shark will join the panel.

In the previous installment (episode 20), the show didn’t invite any guest sharks as the panel included Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner. They were pitched four businesses — Dapper Boi, Honey Bunchies, Play Maysie, and Tia Lupita Foods.

Dapper Boi founders Charisse and Vicky Pasche came into the tank asking for $250,000 for 5% equity. While the sharks liked their presentation, none made a deal with them after the founders revealed that they had only $100 in their account. However, Daymond John agreed to mentor them.

Honey Bunchies founder Kendra Bennet brought allergy-friendly energy snack bars to the show. She asked for $200,000 for 10% equity. Unfortunately, she didn’t get a deal from any shark.

Play Maysie founder Kayla Lupean impressed Barbara Corcoran the most with her business that sells portable doll houses. The entrepreneur asked for $150,000 for 10% equity and Barbara made a deal for $150,000 for 20% equity + $7 Royalty.

Tia Lupita Foods’ Hector Saldivar asked for $500,000 for 5% equity for his Mexican-inspired health food brand. Kevin O’Leary signed a deal with the founder on the same offer.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 20 read:

“First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Longmont, Colorado, who created a gourmet and all-natural energy snack inspired by love. Entrepreneurs from San Diego, California, present their revolutionary clothing line seeking a fit for every body type and shape.”

It continued:

“An entrepreneur from Cleveland, Ohio, is on a mission to create quality play on the go for children and less mess at home with her product. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Tiburon, California, who presents his handcrafted Mexican food brand inspired by his generations-old family recipe.”

Viewers can watch the previous episode on Hulu or on ABC’s site. Meanwhile, they are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode, which will air next Friday.

Shark Tank airs new episodes on Fridays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

