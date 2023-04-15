Shark Tank recap: Did Dapper Boi receive any deal after founders confessed to having only $100 cash left in account?

Shark Tank season 14 aired episode 20 on Friday, featuring new business pitches. Dapper Boi was one of the companies to appear in the latest episode where its founders Charisse and Vicky Pasche showcased their gender-neutral clothing brand. Although they impressed sharks with their presentation, the panel became hesitant to invest in the company after learning that the founders only had $100 cash left in their account.

Married couple Charisse and Vicky started the company to help their LGBTQ+ community. They came into the tank seeking $250,000 for a 5% equity in the company.

Unfortunately, they didn’t get a deal from any shark but received valuable lessons from Mark Cuban and Daymond John. In addition to the lesson, Daymond offered to provide mentorship free of cost and gave the founders his number.

Where did Dapper Boi founders spend their money?

Married couple Charisse and Vicky Pasche appeared in Shark Tank season 14 episode 20. They showcased their gender-neutral clothing line, Dapper Boi. The sharks were initially impressed with the business pitch but soon started to see a major red flag.

Vicky confessed that they spent a whole bunch of money on marketing. Almost 30% of their total budget went to marketing their product. The sharks looked shocked and backed away from investing in the company. Mark Cuban and Daymond John gave some useful tips, stating that the company didn’t need so much money in marketing as the founders already have big support from their LGBTQ+ community.

Daymond wanted to help Dapper Boi as he saw great potential in the business. Although he declined to invest in the company, he gave his number to the founders so that he could mentor them and help their business thrive.

Shark Tank fans also shared their opinion on Twitter:

J. Seaberry @JJSea #SharkTank You have a great community so you definitely didn't need to spend 30% on marketing #DapperBoi You have a great community so you definitely didn't need to spend 30% on marketing #DapperBoi #SharkTank

Daisy @DaisyLou2320 #SharkTank Is tonight’s theme founders who don’t have very original products who threw too much money into their dreams and didn’t know when to stop? Because they all seem to be losing money. #SharkTank Is tonight’s theme founders who don’t have very original products who threw too much money into their dreams and didn’t know when to stop? Because they all seem to be losing money.

Fans' reaction to Dapper Boi on Shark Tank (Image via sharktankabc/ABC)

jennyjones @jennyjo56591760 #sharkTank

-accurate. For Us By Us is the model @TheSharkDaymond -accurate. For Us By Us is the model #dapperboi so concerned with acceptance and inclusion not thinking tactically. All emotion. When we rocked FUBU we didn’t care about outside the traditional framework. All swagga #sharkTank @TheSharkDaymond -accurate. For Us By Us is the model #dapperboi so concerned with acceptance and inclusion not thinking tactically. All emotion. When we rocked FUBU we didn’t care about outside the traditional framework. All swagga

tvismyescape 📺 @hershey_bar22 No deal for DapperBoi but Daymond gave them his number #SharkTank No deal for DapperBoi but Daymond gave them his number #SharkTank

While Daymond offered mentorship, Mark refused to invest in the company, passing down some tips to the founders. Lori Greiner backed out after claiming that clothing and jeans were not her area to invest in. Kevin O’Leary wished the founders luck before saying no to their offer, while Barbara mentioned that the issue with Dapper Boi was larger than cash.

Hence, Dapper Boi didn’t get any deal on Shark Tank.

What did Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran advise Dapper Boi?

Dapper Boi lost the opportunity to find an investor on Shark Tank because of their leftover money. Founders Charisse and Vicky Pasche mentioned that 30% of their budget was spent on marketing and that they were left with just $100.

As always, some sharks shared their opinions on Twitter after the episode aired. Barbara Corcoran’s tweet was for Dapper Boi as she stated a lesson, explaining that a business can lose money if they don’t go slow.

Here’s the tweet:

Barbara Corcoran @BarbaraCorcoran @ABCSharkTank #DapperBoi Use this as a lesson, slow growth is everything! It's heartbreaking to see an amazing business come in with cash issues from overspending. #SharkTank Use this as a lesson, slow growth is everything! It's heartbreaking to see an amazing business come in with cash issues from overspending. #SharkTank @ABCSharkTank #DapperBoi

Although Dapper Boi didn’t get a deal on the show, their appearance will give them a great platform for success, plus Daymond agreed to mentor the founders.

Speaking about their experience on the ABC show in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, co-founder Charisse said:

“As soon as the doors opened, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, we’re on Shark Tank and these lights hit us and the walk is very real…I was like, oh my goodness, what is going to happen.”

She also mentioned that COVID affected their business as they had to downsize and sell their house to keep it running.

Viewers can rewatch Dapper Boi on Shark Tank on Saturday on Hulu. The show airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes