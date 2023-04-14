Dapper Boi on Shark Tank: Why did couple Charisse and Vicky Pasche start the business? Details explored

Shark Tank season 14 returns for another episode this week. The upcoming segment will feature new businesses and new entrepreneurs who will aim to impress the Sharks enough to secure the desired funding to take their businesses to the next level.

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming installment of the ABC show is Dapper Boi, owned by Charisse and Vicky Pasche. The business is a gender-neutral clothing line that the couple started because they didn’t like the binary clothing choices that were available in the market.

Tune in on Friday, April 14, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 featuring Dapper Boi.

All about Dapper Boi ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is Dapper Boi, owned by Charisse and Vicky Pasche. The San Diego-based gender-neutral clothing brand consists of jeans, shirts, blazers, chinos, shorts, bathing suits, and more. Androgynous Jeans, the company's first product, hit the market in 2015 following a Kickstarter campaign that raised $26,364 for them.

The upcoming Shark Tank entrepreneurs kept up with the crowdfunding model whenever they launched a new product, which enabled consumer feedback and allowed them to grow the business without much capital investment. By April 2020, they were able to raise $282,414 at a $6 million valuation on StartEngine.

Consumers can buy the upcoming product on the company's official website, dapperboi.com, where they have a variety of items available for purchase ranging from tops, bottoms, accessories, and more.

Under their Tops category, they further have button-ups for $72, jackets for $95, t-shirts or henleys for $72, sweatshirts starting at $72 and up to $78, and sweaters for $72.

Under their bottoms category, the Shark Tank clothing line offers jeans ($119), chinos ($95), joggers ($72), and shorts ($72). While their accessories include hats ($32), socks ($13), and robes ($95).

The co-founder of Dapper Boi, Charisse Pasche, recently spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune about the upcoming appearance on the ABC show and stated that she remembered the “extremely long walk” and the nerves when they reached the threshold.

She added:

"As soon as the doors opened, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, we’re on Shark Tank and these lights hit us and the walk is very real…I was like, oh my goodness, what is going to happen."

The co-founder further added that being in the business wasn’t always easy for the couple, as they had to sell the house and downsize to keep the business alive during COVID. She further added that while it wasn’t an easy decision, it came down to their mission, which was to help people feel confident in themselves.

The founders got the idea to create the clothing line while on their honeymoon in 2014, and a year later, Vicky quit her job and started the business. While they initially only relied on crowdfunding to keep their business going, the business eventually pulled in an investor, Kelly Ann Winget, who they met while filming an upcoming documentary about female entrepreneurs called Show Her the Money: The Power of Funding Female Founders.

