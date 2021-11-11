How many kids does Colleen Ballinger have? Internet overjoyed after YouTuber welcomes twins

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, best known as ‘Miranda Sings’ has welcomed a set of twins with her husband Erik Stocklin. The couple gave birth to a boy and a girl almost six weeks premature on Saturday.
Colleen Ballinger shared in her video that she went through complications while giving birth, which led to her having an emergency C-section. Since announcing her pregnancy online, her 7.1 million Instagram followers have supported her throughout the journey.
The mother of three children now, Ballinger shared the news of the twins’ arrival on Instagram and YouTube. The 34-year-old described it as “magical chaos.” She also added:
“My sweet babies decided to come early.”
As Ballinger took to social media to share the news, Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages for the parents. Many followers who gave birth to premature children offered their support as well. A few tweets read:
In Colleen Ballinger’s video on YouTube, she announced that the baby boy came first at 11:42 PM on November 6 and the baby girl was born shortly after at 11:46 pm. She added that the two weighed 4lbs 6oz and 4lbs 2 oz respectively.
The couple also share son Flynn, who is currently two years old.
Colleen Ballinger shares pregnancy complications
In the YouTube video, Ballinger detailed the experience she had with “a dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse.” The twins were due on December 27 but due to the complications, the mother had to undergo an emergency C-section.
Before the aforementioned video, Ballinger had spoken about the difficult pregnancy she was having with the twins in September. She revealed:
“This pregnancy has been… not fun. no “pregnancy glow” for me. Just a lot of really painful, draining, awful symptoms that never let up. but somehow, I’m surviving and I’m really excited to meet my new lil’ boy and girl this winter.”
Though the mother went through a complicated pregnancy journey, she showed endless excitement to welcome “those cute little muffins.”