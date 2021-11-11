How many kids does Colleen Ballinger have? Internet overjoyed after YouTuber welcomes twins

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, best known as ‘Miranda Sings’ has welcomed a set of twins with her husband Erik Stocklin. The couple gave birth to a boy and a girl almost six weeks premature on Saturday.

Colleen Ballinger shared in her video that she went through complications while giving birth, which led to her having an emergency C-section. Since announcing her pregnancy online, her 7.1 million Instagram followers have supported her throughout the journey.

The mother of three children now, Ballinger shared the news of the twins’ arrival on Instagram and YouTube. The 34-year-old described it as “magical chaos.” She also added:

“My sweet babies decided to come early.”

As Ballinger took to social media to share the news, Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages for the parents. Many followers who gave birth to premature children offered their support as well. A few tweets read:

BeccaBoo 🎃👻 @beeker04 @ColleenB123 Congratulations all of you! Colleen please stay strong. I am also an emergency c section mom to a baby with NICU time and it isn't easy AT ALL. Please hold nothing back - you have the right to feel your feelings. Not that you'll see this I'm sure - but I'm here if you need. @ColleenB123 Congratulations all of you! Colleen please stay strong. I am also an emergency c section mom to a baby with NICU time and it isn't easy AT ALL. Please hold nothing back - you have the right to feel your feelings. Not that you'll see this I'm sure - but I'm here if you need.

Daniele Quinn @Daniele_Quinn @ColleenB123 oh my GOSH!! congrats colleen and eric and little brother flynn 🥰🥰 still behind on the vlogs (gotta watch them in order just because) but cant wait to get to any new ones you might have! @ColleenB123 oh my GOSH!! congrats colleen and eric and little brother flynn 🥰🥰 still behind on the vlogs (gotta watch them in order just because) but cant wait to get to any new ones you might have!

5TimesTheFun @5timesthefunn @ColleenB123 Oh my God Colleen I can't believe this is so sneaky of you this happened in the 4 days we didn't see you on my God girl congrats their beautiful @ColleenB123 Oh my God Colleen I can't believe this is so sneaky of you this happened in the 4 days we didn't see you on my God girl congrats their beautiful

Jaz @Jadzia_Cardinal @ColleenB123 I’m so proud of you. I hope their stay won’t be too long. From one NICU mama to another, take this time to prep, sleep, take care of yourself. They have the best people helping them and now you get to work on healing so you’re ready for when they come home! Love you so much ❤️ @ColleenB123 I’m so proud of you. I hope their stay won’t be too long. From one NICU mama to another, take this time to prep, sleep, take care of yourself. They have the best people helping them and now you get to work on healing so you’re ready for when they come home! Love you so much ❤️

Heather Savage @3455433day @ColleenB123 I am so proud of you Colleen! It was crazy, yesterday I said " I hope Colleen is ok, I hope she is not in labour". And well I guess I was correct. I am thrilled for your and your new family of 5! Holy smokes! I am wishing you all the best to you, your new babies and family.💜 @ColleenB123 I am so proud of you Colleen! It was crazy, yesterday I said " I hope Colleen is ok, I hope she is not in labour". And well I guess I was correct. I am thrilled for your and your new family of 5! Holy smokes! I am wishing you all the best to you, your new babies and family.💜

In Colleen Ballinger’s video on YouTube, she announced that the baby boy came first at 11:42 PM on November 6 and the baby girl was born shortly after at 11:46 pm. She added that the two weighed 4lbs 6oz and 4lbs 2 oz respectively.

The couple also share son Flynn, who is currently two years old.

Colleen Ballinger shares pregnancy complications

In the YouTube video, Ballinger detailed the experience she had with “a dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse.” The twins were due on December 27 but due to the complications, the mother had to undergo an emergency C-section.

Before the aforementioned video, Ballinger had spoken about the difficult pregnancy she was having with the twins in September. She revealed:

“This pregnancy has been… not fun. no “pregnancy glow” for me. Just a lot of really painful, draining, awful symptoms that never let up. but somehow, I’m surviving and I’m really excited to meet my new lil’ boy and girl this winter.”

Though the mother went through a complicated pregnancy journey, she showed endless excitement to welcome “those cute little muffins.”

Edited by Prem Deshpande