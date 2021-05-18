Who is Colleen Ballinger's husband Erik Stocklin? YouTuber emotional over second pregnancy after suffering a miscarriage

To the shock of many, YouTuber and TV personality Colleen Ballinger, better known as Miranda Sings, has announced that she and her husband, Erik Stocklin, are welcoming a second child.

Rising to the top of the YouTube scene through her alias, Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger has never failed to make her audience laugh. In a video that was posted titled, “I'M PREGNANT!“, Colleen Ballinger announced to her fans that she is pregnant.

Who is Colleen Ballinger's husband Erik Stocklin?

Colleen, along with her husband, actor Erik Stocklin, gave birth to their first child Flynn in December of 2018.

Colleen and Erik first met as co-stars on a show titled, "Haters Back Off", which is centered around Colleen's character alias, Miranda Sings. Colleen played the main protagonist Miranda Sings, while Erik played Patrick, Miranda's love interest.

The couple started dating in early 2018, and married later the same year. However, Colleen mentioned in a previous YouTube video of hers that she and Erik began dating "way before" their announcement to the public.

As of today, Colleen and Erik are working together on a podcast titled, "Relax with Colleen and Erik", featured on Spotify, and other podcast platforms. Meanwhile, the couple also have solo ventures such as the Miranda Sings YouTube channel for Colleen, and acting for Erik.

Fans react to Colleen Ballinger’s second pregnancy

As Miranda Sings became a source of entertainment for many children, it would be an understatement to say that she has a big fan base. Colleen received warm congratulations from many fans across all platforms. Many were happy to hear she was pregnant after the miscarriage she had in early 2021.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the YouTuber.

Fans of Colleen were very excited for the couple to go through the journey, as Colleen and Erik have been documenting their son Flynn since the beginning of quarantine.

