Colter Wall Fall Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Canadian singer-songwriter Colter Wall has excited his fans by announcing a fall tour in support of his brand-new album Little Songs. The singer is getting ready to start his tour in October 2023, along with his whole band in different places across North America.

The tour will also be making stops in major cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Louisville, and many others. Joining them on the tour will be artist Red Shahan.

The exclusive pre-sale for the tour by the artist is scheduled to begin at 10 am local time on August 9, 2023. Following this, the promoter's pre-sale is set for August 10, 2023. The general sales phase will commence on August 11 at 10 am local time via Colter Wall's official website.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Colter Wall's tour will begin in Columbus and end in Durant

Wall will kick off the scheduled tour with his Columbus concert, scheduled to take place on October 11, 2023. After performing across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a last concert in Durant on December 9, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

October 11, 2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live

October 13, 2023 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

October 14, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 18, 2023 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

October 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 21, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

December 6, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

December 7, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

December 9, 2023 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Ballroom

Colter Wall is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for his folk music style and narrative songwriting

Colter Wall is a Canadian singer-songwriter and folk musician, who was born on June 28, 1995, in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada. From a young age, his rich baritone voice and soulful melodies hinted at his musical prowess.

Raised in a family with deep musical roots, Wall was inspired by traditional country and folk sounds. His genuine passion for storytelling through music led him to pick up the guitar and pen heartfelt lyrics.

In 2017, he gained recognition with his debut self-titled album, Colter Wall, which showcased his remarkable ability to capture the essence of life.

Wall's music shows a sense of nostalgia, His sophomore album, Songs of the Plains (2018), further solidified his reputation for crafting everyday stories and narratives in his songs. Wall's commitment to preserving the authenticity of his craft sets him apart from other singers and musicians.

Later throughout his career, Wall's performances resonated deeply with music listeners. He continued to captivate hearts with his distinctive style and became a true ambassador of folk tradition, leaving an indelible mark on the Canadian folk music industry.

Overall, Colter Wall's exceptional talent has also been recognized with numerous awards such as the Western Canadian Music Award and Saskatchewan Music Award.

These honors showcased his mastery of modern folk music, solidifying his position as a celebrated artist in the Canadian industry.