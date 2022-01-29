Who was Christian Cabrera? Comedian dies of Covid-19, days after expressing regret over not taking the vaccine

Christian Cabrera recently passed away from Covid-19 at the age of 40. He died two days after texting his brother saying he regretted not getting vaccinated.

The comedian succumbed to the virus at a California hospital on January 22 after the disease changed to pneumonia. He is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old son.

Cleavon MD 💉 @Cleavon_MD The night before Christian Cabrera died at Sherman Oaks Hospital, he wrote: "I can’t breathe. I really regret not getting the vaccine. If I could do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life." The night before Christian Cabrera died at Sherman Oaks Hospital, he wrote: "I can’t breathe. I really regret not getting the vaccine. If I could do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life." https://t.co/DQBDb4DSTj

Prior to his death, he shared about his battle with Covid-19 on social media on January 13 and posted a selfie lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on his face. The tweet read:

“Been here almost a week in ICU now not breathing on my own with Covid pneumonia infection on both lungs. This has to be the worst pain I ever had in my life! I can hear all ya prayers on my sleep! Thank you and hope to see ya all soon!”

Christian did not mention anything about his vaccination status in the post, although his brother Jino said that he was skeptical of the science behind the vaccines and decided not to get vaccinated.

Jino has now opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cabrera’s young widow and their son, Noel.

In brief, about Christian Cabrera

Christian Cabrera was a popular comedian and content creator from Southern California. He mostly collaborated on viral social media clips and was active on social media platforms, eventually being nicknamed the "Chinese best friend" in the industry.

Christian Cabrera with his wife and kid (Image via Alexa51654429/Twitter)

He was known for frequently creating videos with American-Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson. Blackson called Cabrera his best friend on his Instagram story after Christian’s death. Michael said:

“He taught me what a true friendship is and I’ll never call anyone else my best friend. He was selfless and cared about everyone more than himself. Thanks for coming to my life Christian, I love u homie.”

As mentioned earlier, Cabrera shared his regret for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine. He texted his family members, saying that he could not breathe again.

The popular artist tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas 2021. He was soon in the emergency room with pneumonia in his lungs and lost the ability to breathe on his own. He was then put on a ventilator and was inside the ICU for more than a week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Detailed information on Christian’s date of birth, career, and educational background is yet to be revealed.

Edited by R. Elahi