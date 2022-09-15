"Confusing moment”: The Bachelorette’s Nayte Olukoya claims he saw ex Michelle Young text a "very famous" country singer

In a recent episode of The Viall Files podcast, The Bachelorette alum Nayte Olukoya claimed he saw his ex Michelle Young sending private messages on Instagram to a "very famous" country singer.

Nayte and Michelle broke up in June this year, less than a year after the duo got engaged on Michelle's season of The Bachelorette (Season 18) in December 2021. They subsequently had a great relationship and planned to move in together. However, things turned south after issues between them, leading to them announcing their breakup.

Calling the incident of Michelle texting the country singer a "confusing moment," Nayte said:

"I think there was some insecurity in the relationship. I think that played a really big role in the relationship. I know there was a moment where I started questioning things because it was a confusing moment and that just kind of led to some trust issues on my part too."

Nayte Olukoya dishes out more information about the incident with ex Michelle Young

Following the revelation, Nick requested Nayte to reveal more details about the same. The latter explained that he saw Michelle's text to the country singer while they were lying in bed together. Nayte further stated that although initially, he didn't think much about it, the next time he looked over, she had allegedly deleted the entire thread, making him anxious about what was going on.

Nayte claimed that Michelle told him a story that confused him. The former suitor explained:

"The story that she told me made no sense. It was such an odd story," Nayte said. "... [She said,] 'I deleted it because what he said made me feel uncomfortable... He wanted to go get drinks with me.' And I was like, 'OK, what led to that?'"

According to Nayte, Michelle met the singer while attending his concert with her friends in Minnesota. The former explained that the singer invited her to his concert while he was on tour. Nayte said:

"She was backstage...I was like, 'OK, what led to him asking you to go get drinks?' [She said,] 'Oh, we were going to play basketball, my friends and his friends.'"

However, when the former Bachelorette suitor asked Michelle what made her uncomfortable, she explained that it was the fact that the singer asked her out for drinks. But Nayte questioned:

"How did you know he meant just you two?"

Nayte explained to Nick Viall that the conversation kept "going back and forth," following which the former asked Michelle to call a friend she had been with at the concert to verify her story. However, her friend's response raised a "red flag" for him. He alleged:

"She did that... and her friend was like, 'Michelle, I don't know what you're talking about. I dropped it. I didn't know what to do. She apologized for making me feel like I can't trust her, [said] I had nothing to worry about, and we never really talked about it again."

The former Bachelorette suitor explained that Michelle had apologized to him and assured him that this was nothing to be concerned about. However, the fact that she had deleted the message thread made him anxious. Nayte said:

"Michelle's a very trustworthy person and I do trust her, but that one moment, it did kind of play a role. It just wasn't a fun thing to feel."

Shedding more light on the duo's breakup, Nayte explained that after months of "rockiness" between the two, he ended things over the phone, which led to a "messy aftermath." He also stated that the former couple stopped communicating completely by mid-July.

However, the former suitor mentioned that although breakups are difficult, it was the right thing to do as the duo are "two different people from two completely different worlds."

Edited by Shreya Das