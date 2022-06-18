"I am deeply hurting": Bachelorette's Michelle Young announces her split with Nayte Olukoya

It’s a splitsville for Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya. The former couple have parted ways after being engaged for less than a year.

After the break-up, Young shared on her Instagram story on Friday, June 17, that she is “deeply hurting” and needs some space to recover.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya met during the filming of The Bachelorette in October 2021, and exchanged rings in the season 18 finale of the show in December 2021. After getting engaged on the show, the duo had immediately jumped into wedding planning.

Everything to know about Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya on The Bachelorette

Fifth-grade teacher Michelle Young had joined The Bachelor Season 25 before joining The Bachelorette. Young, a former Division I basketball player, is an adventurous person and a foodie who prefers spending time with friends, going hiking and wine tasting.

She hoped to find the love of her life from the 30 bachelors who joined the show to woo the lady. Describing the man she wants for her life, her network bio read:

“As a partner, Young describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. She has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

Nayte Olukoya had joined the show to find his "dream woman" and had Young’s attention from the beginning. According to his network bio:

"He's looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he's been waiting for."

After sending runner-up Brandon Jones packing, Young said yes to Olukoya's proposal and called him her "person." At the end of the show, the love birds got engaged and left the show together. Both Young and Olukoya were “leaning toward a summertime wedding” and Nayte was “packing up” for Minnesota to get closer to his ladylove.

How has Nayte Olukoya responded to the split?

After less than a year of being together, now that the duo have called off their engagement, Olukoya took to Instagram to address the split and share their need for privacy.

The news of their split comes weeks after Young rubbished her split-up rumors with Olukoya, which had surfaced when she was seen without her engagement ring.

