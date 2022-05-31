Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya still together? Former Bachelorette responds to split rumors

Former The Bachelorette contestant Michelle Young took to her Instagram to clear the air after she was spotted without her 3.2 Carat Neil Lane engagement ring, which led to fans believing that there was some trouble in paradise for the pair.

Contrary to what social media thought, Young and Nayte Olukoya are still very much together.

The duo got engaged on the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette in December 2021 and have been going strong since then. Nayte popped the question to the lead in the final rose episode, following which a celebration ensued among the franchise and its fans, who named the duo to be among their favorite couples from the show.

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young responds to split rumors with fiancé

Through a series of Instagram stories, Michelle clapped back at the person who had secretly filmed her without the ring and said:

“OK, I typically don’t come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it … There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring."

The former Bachelorette continued:

“To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.”

Michelle also sent out a friendly reminder to her fans and social media followers that she and Nayte are human beings and not a "zoo exhibit." She also mentioned that videotaping without someone's consent or without them knowing isn't cool.

Michelle and Nayte had their eyes on each other from Day 1

As soon as Nayte walked out of the limo towards Michelle back in Season 18 of the show, sparks flew between the couple, and the instant connection led to Young giving him the "first impression rose." From then on, the bond became much stronger, with every week eventually leading the couple closer to each other.

During the live After the Final Rose special, Bachelorette Michelle opened up about how their relationship had blossomed after they filmed the series.

"I think the biggest thing is we communicate through everything. And it doesn’t always have to be this perfect communication but we both know we’re going to stick in it. We are going to not let go. We are going to hold on, and that is the biggest part. Because it is not easy. There’s going to be uncomfortable emotions, and we definitely had them.”

At the event, Michelle's mother, Lavonne Young, also told everyone that she loved Nayte and was warmed by the letter he had sent to his fiancé. She also revealed that her and her future son-in-law's mother also remained in contact after the show aired.

The Bachelorette couple have been sharing a lot of pictures on their respective social media accounts that show them in their happy phase. The duo have rung in many festivals, including Christmas and New Year together, and look like they are very much in love.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far