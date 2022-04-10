How long have Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya been engaged? Former Bachelorette lead confirms "small wedding" won't work

Bachelor Nation stars Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young fell in love and got engaged on Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Now, after four months, the couple is planning for the next step of their relationship, marriage.

Post their engagement, the couple has been sharing a lot of cozy pictures on their Instagram handles, giving glimpses of their ever-lasting love.

The Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya engagement timeline

The 28-years-old star Michelle Young and fiancé Nayte Olukoya got engaged on December 21, 2021, on the finale of The Bachelorette.

The Canada native, Olukoya, impressed fifth-grade teacher, Young, from the beginning of the Bachelorette journey, receiving the first impression rose and a kiss of season 18, which Olukoya wasn’t “expecting” so soon.

After sending runner-up Brandon Jones packing, Young said yes to Olukoya's proposal, calling him her "person."

During the After the Final Rose special, Young’s mom, Lavonne Young, also gave approval to their relationship in December 2021. She told show host Kaitlyn Bristowe:

“We are in love with Nayte. Absolutely in love with Nayte.”

Now, after spending four months as an engaged couple and dealing with a long-distance relationship - as Young lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Olukoya stays in Austin, Texas - the couple is planning for the next big step.

The wedding “planning is picking up speed” for the two as they are ready to walk down the aisle and be called husband and wife. The couple is “leaning towards a summertime wedding.”

Talking about their dream nuptial, Young said:

“Nayte and I, we know so many different people and we have such big families and that’s a huge part of our planning process. And so coming out of a pandemic … one thing that we both can’t imagine is having a small wedding and so we want to make sure that we’re completely clear of that so that’s not even a stresser for us, and then, we want to have warm weather on our wedding day."

Young previously appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor before becoming the franchise lead. The couple is adored by netizens and thus keeps updating their fans about their relationship by posting romantic pictures together. Most recently, they took to Instagram to reveal that they went on their first vacation to the spot where they got engaged.

Edited by Khushi Singh