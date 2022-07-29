"Congratulations winning queen": Fans thrilled as Jinkx Monsoon bags RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 title 

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 came to an epic end on Friday. Eight queens entered the competition but only one emerged as the winner, and that was none other than Jinkx Monsoon. Fans who rooted for the star were thrilled when Mama Ru announced that Jinkx was the winner.

After various challenges and tough competition put up by her co-contestants, Jinkx bagged the crown, making her the title winner this season. The four queens who made it to the grand finale were Jinkx, Monet X Change, Shea Coulee, and Trinity the Tuck. They battled it out not only for the title but also for a huge cash prize of $200,000.

Mama Ru herself determined the fate of the contestants after the Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza Smackdown. It all boiled down to Jinkx and Monet. The two contestants had to lip-sync their lives to Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj's Swish Swish. Both contestants gave it their best during their lip sync performance.

Ultimately, only one could emerge as the winner. Before announcing the winner, Mama Ru said,

"Jinkx, Monét, whatever happens next, you are and will always be legendary legends"

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars star went on to reveal that based on their lip sync and their over-all performance throughout Season 7, the winner was none other than Jinkx Monsoon. She was crowned Queen of all Queens.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to congratulate the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 title winner.

Fans congratulate Jinkx Monsoon on snagging the title in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Jinkx deserved to win. Many fans also sent their wishes congratulating her.

Alex Kelly @AKBeauty4 Jinkx is so deserving. The fans spoke but most importantly, so did her TALENT. Always a supreme icon. I am so excited for her. #AllStars7 Jinkx is so deserving. The fans spoke but most importantly, so did her TALENT. Always a supreme icon. I am so excited for her. #AllStars7

ًً @HW4SATHICC



IT'S MONSOON SEASON AGAIN BITCHES!



#AllStars7 #DragRace Give it up for the Queen of all Queens, Jinkx Monsoon everyone!IT'S MONSOON SEASON AGAIN BITCHES! Give it up for the Queen of all Queens, Jinkx Monsoon everyone! IT'S MONSOON SEASON AGAIN BITCHES! 🔮#AllStars7 #DragRace https://t.co/AqfZWIzQt7

Laura @_sadz95 I believe, and always will believe, in Jinkx Monsoon supremecy #AllStars7 I believe, and always will believe, in Jinkx Monsoon supremecy #AllStars7

... @comentarixtah Repeat after me: JINKX MONSOON QUEEN OF ALL QUEENNSS #allstars7 Repeat after me: JINKX MONSOON QUEEN OF ALL QUEENNSS #allstars7 https://t.co/iwTpckwjh8

— @AngoisseNCTRN #AllStars7 Condragulations to Jinkx Monsoon for their victory. I had the chance to see them in performance 7 years ago in Paris. They were captivating, endowed with great sensitivity. They deserve the best 🧡 #DragRace Condragulations to Jinkx Monsoon for their victory. I had the chance to see them in performance 7 years ago in Paris. They were captivating, endowed with great sensitivity. They deserve the best 🧡 #DragRace #AllStars7

Chrissa @chrissa_aa . YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING AND IT ALWAYS WAS AND WILL ALWAYS BE MONSOON SEASON @JinkxMonsoon @RuPaulsDragRace CONGRATULATIONS TO THE QUEEN OF ALL QUEENS JINKX MONSOON 🧡. YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING AND IT ALWAYS WAS AND WILL ALWAYS BE MONSOON SEASON #AllStars7 CONGRATULATIONS TO THE QUEEN OF ALL QUEENS JINKX MONSOON 🧡👑. YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING AND IT ALWAYS WAS AND WILL ALWAYS BE MONSOON SEASON #AllStars7 @JinkxMonsoon @RuPaulsDragRace

rb @obetherradura #AllStars7 AAAAACCHKKKK IT’S MONSOON SZN 🥺 CONGRATS JINKX AAAAACCHKKKK IT’S MONSOON SZN 🥺 CONGRATS JINKX 💖💖💖#AllStars7

Jinkx shared a powerful message after being crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7

Overwhelmed with emotion and excitement after winning the season, Jinkx took to center stage and shared a very important message to her viewers on self-love.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner shared that Drag was her passion and it was something that she had dedicated more than half of her life to. She added that at this point she felt grateful to have been invited to be on the famed reality TV competition series.

Continuing, Jinkx shared that she hoped to share the gifts that were bestowed upon her along with everyone else and help everyone realize that "we are all beautiful, no matter who we are or how we present ourselves."

She ended her speech by saying,

“I claim this in the name of Hecate, mother of witches. Thank you!”

Jinkx won an overall of five challenges in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7

RuPaul's Drag Race came with a twist this season. The series brought in eight queens who had already won the title over the previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. That was not all, Season 7 also never had any eliminations. Instead, every week two contestants were awarded the title, Legendary Legend Star. They also stood a chance to block a queen next week from winning the title.

Taking into account the entire season, Jinkx won five challenges. But she won the Legendary Legend Star title only four times because she was blocked for one week. With these wins already bagged, it was no surprise for the viewers that Jinkx was also crowned the winner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far