Connect Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy, lineup, and more

The Connect Festival, slated for August 2022, has announced its lineup. The festival will take place at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from August 26 to August 28. The headliners for the festival include The National and The Chemical Brothers.

DF Concerts & Events CEO, Geoff Ellis, said:

“We are delighted to be announcing our line-up for Connect today. For some time now, we have been working tirelessly and carefully to curate a captivating line-up for the first edition of our new iteration, and we have been really excited to share it."

Connect Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy and price

Tickets are available through the fest’s official website or via Ticketmaster. They are available in the single-day and three-day general admission and VIP categories. The single-day general admission tickets are available for £65, and the three-day general admission tickets are priced at £165. The single-day VIP tickets are priced at £95, and the three-day VIP tickets are priced at £240.

The festival page notes that the VIP garden is a secluded area within the main festival arena where attendees will have access to an exclusive bar, food offerings, and seating. The VIP guests will also be entertained between main stage sets by the resident VIP Garden DJ and have access to the ever-important flushing loos. The festival also offers a limited number of luxury, boutique camping structures such as bell tents, with a number of onsite hotels within walking distance.

Connect Festival 2022 lineup

The festival announced a new set of artists for its lineup, including IDLES, Holly Humberstone, Jessie Buckley, and Bernard Butler. The lineup also includes Mogwai, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Black Country, New Road, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant, LOW, Idlewild, and more.

More about the music festival

The event page notes that the full main stage lineup, DJs, and acts are stretched across three stages. There is also a wellness area, speakeasy, boutique camping, chefs, VIP experiences, and fantastic food and drink experiences.

The organizer of the festival, George Ellis, said:

“While Connect is a brand new festival proposition, it will still retain many qualities from – and the ethos of – its namesake from 2007 and 2008, especially regarding the music, entertainment, food and drink programmes."

The music festival from the 2000s that Ellis was referring to took place on the grounds of Inveraray Castle in Scotland and was aimed at more mature music fans. The headliners for the fest included the Beastie Boys, Björk, and Franz Ferdinand.

