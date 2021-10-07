Controversial video of Lalo Mora with a fan leaves the internet livid

Popular Mexican singer Lalo Mora recently landed in hot waters after a controversial video of the musician with a fan surfaced online. The video went viral immediately upon release and amassed thousands of views on social media.
In the clip, the performer can be seen getting inappropriately close to a female fan while posing for a picture. The latter looked visibly uncomfortable and was left offended by the singer's behavior.
The incident reportedly took place after a concert in Pico Rivera, California and caused severe online outrage. The Laurita Garza hitmaker faced huge criticism on social media as the online community attempted to "cancel" him for his offensive actions.
Twitter slams Lalo Mora for controversial behavior with fan
Lalo Mora aka Eduardo Mora Hernandez is a recognized Mexican singer, songwriter and recording artist. He is known for his signature norteño style of music and expressive ranchera performances.
He rose to fame in the 1980s with popular music group Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon and went on to establish a successful solo career in 1993. He has gained immense popularity in the regional Mexican music industry and is often regarded as the “King of Thousand Crowns”.
However, the musician recently left his followers disappointed after his inappropriate behavior with a female fan came to light. Last year, Lalo Mora came under fire for similar reasons after getting disturbingly close with fans during a photo session just days after recovering from COVID-19.
Following the latest incident, several regional music fans took to Twitter to slam the 74-year-old for his offensive behavior. One user wrote (translated):
“Maybe they will criticize me for what I am going to say but if I were a fan of Lalo Mora I would NEVER go near to ask for a photo or autograph, it is more simply for what he does, I would stop being his fan.”
Another added (translated):
"Beware of the race that justifies actions like Lalo Mora's"
A disappointed fan commented (translated):
"I lied to you, Lisa, I don't have a thousand crowns"
Similarly, another remarked (translated):
"Lalo Mora's music is as crazy as his actions"
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the veteran music artist will address the latest controversy in the days to come.