Converse x Liverpool FC collaboration: Everything we know so far

Converse x Liverpool FC collaboration has returned for its eagerly anticipated second installment, following the success of their debut collection launched earlier this year in April. This dynamic partnership seeks to blend Liverpool FC's storied legacy with the modern sensibilities and diversity that resonate with today's global football aficionados.

These creatives stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Liverpool FC's elite athletes, namely Darwin Nunez, Missy Bo Kearns, and Taylor Hinds, bridging the worlds of art and sport.

Further integrating creativity into the campaign, artists Sterling, Pixey, and Dredz have collaborated in shaping its direction, supported by members from the queer art group, Homotopia.

Set to be available for purchase on the official Liverpool webstore, the fresh pieces of this collection promise to offer fans a unique blend of fashion and football heritage.

The new collection predominantly draws inspiration from Liverpool FC's rich history, particularly its renowned colors, architectural elements, and signature typeface.

Central to the collection is the limited-edition unisex puffer jacket, along with the Converse x Liverpool FC collaboration Chuck 70 high-top sneakers.

These sneakers showcase a mesmerizing color-blocked and gradient design, paying homage to LFC’s classic away kits. Accompanying them is the cotton jersey Crew adorned with vibrant LFC-inspired illustrations and the distinctive Converse x LFC Star Player 76 emblem.

Fans at the forefront

It's not just the products that stand out, but the faces of the campaign too. Featuring ardent Liverpool FC aficionados, the campaign boasts of multi-talented individuals like the versatile creative Dredz, the melodic singer-songwriter Pixey, and the gifted artist Sterling Rose Kelly.

This Liverpool-based ensemble, also a community partner with Converse, serves and amplifies the voices of LGBTQIA+ artists and creatives. Reflecting Converse's commitment to societal impact, they've invested in Homotopia’s Young Homotopia Creative Skills programme for 2023.

Moreover, the campaign also stars Homotopia artists and fervent Liverpool fans like Olivia Graham, Jess Scott, Margie Houlston, Sian Bennett, Kolade, and DJ Lauren Lo Sung.

The legacy of converse and Liverpool FC

Converse, originating in 1908, has evolved from manufacturing winter footwear to becoming an iconic name in the world of sneakers and street fashion. Its Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe, introduced in 1917, became a cultural phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has been one of the most eminent football clubs in England since 1982. This collaboration offers supporters and sneaker enthusiasts alike an avenue to showcase their love for the sport and fashion in unison.

This collaboration represents much more than just products; it epitomizes the spirit of football and fashion combined. The Converse x Liverpool FC collaboration seeks to champion creativity, inclusivity, and the multifaceted nature of the global football community.

The latest Converse x Liverpool FC collaboration encapsulates the essence of two monumental entities, celebrating both their histories and the future they aim to craft.

With products available on the official Liverpool webstore, fans worldwide have a golden opportunity to be part of a movement that intertwines sport, fashion, and community like never before.