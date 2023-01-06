Copenhagen Cowboy ending explained: Did Miu kill Chiang?

Copenhagen Cowboy was one of the most anticipated shows of early 2023. It premiered six episodes on Netflix on January 5, 2023. The series by Nicholas Winding Refn is the director's return to his homeland and native language after 15 years in Hollywood. Nicholas Winding Refn, or NWR as he is now known, is recognized for his auteurist style of filmmaking, even though only a few films have managed to impress audiences and critics.

The new series, Copenhagen Cowboy, is a near-surrealist film noir that follows Miu (Angela Bundalovic), a girl with seemingly unexplainable powers who has been traded in and out almost all her life. The ending culminated in many plot points throughout the other five episodes, some of which made less sense than others.

If you're wondering about the cryptic ending of the intense finale, here is a breakdown to help you understand the various things that happened in the finale. It is worth noting that there were many things left unexplained in Copenhagen Cowboy, perhaps as a creative choice.

*Warning- Major Spoilers Ahead

Copenhagen Cowboy ending: What did Miu do?

The final episode of Copenhagen Cowboy began with Nicklas (Andreas Lykke Jørgensen) asking his sister to find an important woman, subtly referring to Miu. On the other side, Miu tells Hulda (Li Ii Zhang) that she will bring her daughter back as part of her deal with Chiang (Jason Hendil-Forssell).

Miu soon approaches Chiang, who promises to honor his part of the deal, but before returning the child, he reveals to Miu that the child is his biological daughter. Miu sticks around the club with Chiang after the girl is returned and Chiang takes this opportunity to ask her to help him cure his migraine. Miu has done all sorts of mystical things throughout the season.

Chiang asked Miu to sleep beside him and later put forth a marriage proposal. Miu rejected this immediately, leading to a fight between Chiang and Miu. Miu beat Chiang to a pulp, killing him in the process.

On the other side, Nicklas' sister prepares to take down Miu, referring to her as "many." Later, Miu Heads back to the woods, where she encounters some women in blue jumpsuits. They walked together towards the field in a very surrealist sequence, where they eventually arrived and watched multiple colored flares firing into the sky. The scene reveals many other similarly-dressed girls.

This sequence hints at some extra-terrestrial presence. Soon, Nikalas' sister's scream fills the place and several unexplainable images follow this. This is perhaps open to interpretation. It could also hint that Miu and the other girls were aliens.

The closing scene of Copenhagen Cowboy depicts Miroslav (Zlatko Burić) on a video call as he tells some people to go and see the giants. He also reveals that the giants are the only ones who can fight Miu.

Copenhagen Cowboy ended with a lot of unanswered questions for the audience. Perhaps there could be another season to answer these. As of now, it has to be an open-ended story.

All the episodes of Copenhagen Cowboy are now streaming on Netflix.

