Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o recently shared a video on TikTok which shows her training underwater as part of her preparations for the hit MCU flick. In the movie, Nyong'o plays the role of Nakia, for which she had to undergo extensive physical training.

Fans on Twitter were impressed with the clip and showered praise on the actress. One user hailed Lupita Nyong'o after watching the video and said:

"That core strength"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theaters on November 11, 2022, to mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It has also turned out to be a massive commercial success.

Twitter goes berserk over Lupita Nyong'o's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever underwater training video

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new underwater training video that Lupita Nyong'o shared on TikTok. Nyong'o can be seen participating in Extreme Performance Training (XPT), which involves training underwater with weights and aims to build a person's capacity.

Many users have praised her core strength, while others spoke about her dedication and the amount of work she's put in for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Lupita Nyong'o received high praise from critics and fans for her performance as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A member of War Dogs, Nakia is T'Challa's former love interest and plays a pivotal role in the new film.

Lupita Nyong'o had earlier portrayed the character in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film, Black Panther, alongside the late Chadwick Boseman. Apart from the Black Panther flicks, Nyong'o has starred in 12 Years a Slave, Queen of Katwe, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many more.

A quick look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot and cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to 2018's Black Panther and focuses on the people of Wakanda who try their best to defend their nation after the shocking death of King T'Challa. As per Marvel, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.''

The description further reads:

''As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.''

The movie features Letitia Wright as Shuri, T'Challa's sister, in the lead role. Wright's performance has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics. Apart from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Wright is widely known for her performances in Urban Hymn, Humans, Cucumber, and The Silent Twins, to name a few.

Apart from Wright, the movie also stars Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, and Winston Duke as M'Baku, among several others, in important supporting roles.

The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler from a script penned by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Critics have praised Coogler's unique directing style, emotional storyline, and stunning visual aesthetics, among other things.

