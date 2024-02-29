Corey Lay discusses overcoming fears and finding strength in The Challenge 39 finale

Hailing from Seattle, 33-year-old Corey Lay emerged as a standout contestant on The Challenge 39: Battle for a New Champion. With a background as a video game producer and a proud representation of the queer community, Corey's journey through the season was marked by strategic gameplay, physical endurance, and personal growth.

His path to the finale, which aired on February 21, 2024, was a narrative of overcoming personal fears, notably his fear of heights, which he confronted in one of the final challenges. Finishing in 4th place, Corey's performance in The Challenge 39 showcased his determination to succeed against the odds, making his mark in the series' history. In an interview with Pride, Corey described how he fought his fears and built up strength during his journey on the show.

Corey Lay's journey to overcoming fears and securing fourth place in The Challenge 39 finale

Corey Lay demonstrated strategic skill on The Challenge 39. From the start, he made calculated moves and alliances to progress in the game. His daily challenge performances proved both physical talent and strategic thinking.

Despite an early exit previously in Spies, Lies & Allies, Corey greatly improved by reaching the finale this season. His journey to 4th place in the Battle for a New Champion showed his development as a competitor. Overall, his strategic approach and growth were evident throughout the season.

In an interview with Pride magazine on February 28, 2024, Lay stated,

“I went home so early on Spies, Lies & Allies that I was like, ‘I have to do whatever it takes to get to the end.’ And I made it across the finish line. It’s such a crazy feeling…I’m actually really proud of myself. There was a moment in the final where I got scared of heights.”

He continued,

“I’m terrified of heights. But the fact that I was able to push through with TJ’s guidance, get down the mountain, and continue to go… I crossed the finish line, and it just feels great. I think people are [now] starting to see who Corey is, seeing that I’m more athletic than I come across.”

Throughout the season, Corey faced various challenges that tested his physical and mental strength. His performance in the finale was particularly noteworthy. Despite the high stakes and intense competition, Corey remained focused, leveraging his athletic background and strategic acumen to tackle the final challenges.

A defining moment for Corey on The Challenge 39 was confronting his fear during a finale task. Competitors had to complete a challenge at a daunting height. For Corey, who had a phobia of heights, this posed a major personal challenge. However, with encouragement from host TJ Lavin, he managed to push past his intense fear and complete the task.

This represented a pivotal instance of overcoming fear rather than just progressing in the game. By drawing on his inner resilience to face his phobia, Corey achieved a profound personal victory beyond advancing in the competition. Overcoming this fear highlighted his ability to summon determination and mental strength in the face of adversity.

Before his memorable stint on The Challenge 39: Battle for a New Champion, Corey first entered the public eye through 12 Dates of Christmas, a reality dating show that aimed to find love during the holiday season. However, it was his transition to The Challenge that marked a significant shift in his reality TV career.

Corey's athletic background, including his participation in the Junior Olympic Games, laid the foundation for his competitive spirit on The Challenge, enabling him to navigate the physical and strategic demands of the show.

Corey Lay's participation in The Challenge 39: Battle for a New Champion is a testament to his resilience, strategic thinking, and ability to overcome personal and competitive challenges.