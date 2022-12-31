"Corniest song I've ever heard": Andrew Tate's rap songs trolled online in light of recent arrest

In light of American-British social media personality Andrew Tate's recent arrest, internet users have dug up his old music career. The former kickboxer was arrested on Thursday, December 29, along with his brother Tristan and two others in Romania on charges of r*pe and human trafficking.

Tate's controversial opinions on women, money, and power have brought him into the spotlight this year. However, many don't know about his 8-year-long kickboxing career, his infamous appearance on the reality TV show Big Brother, and the five rap singles he released between January 2019 and March 2020.

After listening to his till-now-hidden tracks, internet users roasted Tate's musical skills. Twitter user @cryptonewsdaily called it the "corniest song [they've] ever heard."

Trigger Warning: This article contains strong language. Reader discretion is advised.

"Don't even need the sound to hate this": Netizens call out Andrew Tate's problematic behavior and roast his music

Amidst news of Tate's arrest, internet users looked into the controversial personality's past and found his short-spanned musical career. Under the guise of Mr.Plenty, he released five singles featuring Kriss Kiss: Suicide, Sugar Daddy, Broke Boys, Part Time, and Forgot Your Name.

As soon as the videos of his songs went viral, netizens trolled the former kickboxer for his questionable lyrics and poorly made singles. Twitterati additionally called his music "pitiful" and "awful." One Reddit user wanted to go back in time and forget Tate altogether.

Here are some of the comments and tweets seen on Andrew Tate's sub Reddit and Twitter trolling his rap career:

Andrew Tate Needed to be arrested for dropping this anyway

Romanian court extends Tate's detention by 30 days

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, along with two others, were arrested on alleged charges of r*pe and human trafficking on December 29, 2022. According to the police, the brothers formed a criminal organization that "s*xually exploited" women by "forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites at a cost." Authorities added:

"They would have gained important sums of money."

A day after their detention, police officers raided his properties and found that the duo held and exploited six women as prisoners across his various luxury properties. Furthermore, they found several weapons like guns, swords, hatchets, and a knuckle duster, along with stacks of cash.

In light of the discovery, a Romanian court extended the controversial social media influencer's detention. Andrew Tate's lawyer spoke out against the extension, stating:

"From our perspective, there are no grounds for taking this most drastic preventive measure."

The kickboxer is infamous for promoting a masculine, luxurious lifestyle while spewing hate speech and misogynistic remarks on social media platforms. He has gained a lot of social media followers, especially young men, who idolize his "alpha male" ideals.

Andrew Tate's Twitter account was previously banned for five years over his previous comments but was recently reactivated in November by Elon Musk.

