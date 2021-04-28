Corpse Husband appears to almost reveal his face in cryptic TikTok video, sends fans into a frenzy

Corpse Husband recently sent fans into a tizzy after taking to social media to share a cryptic video of a person, presumed to be himself, standing at the edge of a cliff.

Ever since he blew up all over the internet over the past few months, the faceless sensation has gone to extreme lengths to protect his identity.

This is why fans were left confused upon seeing his recent tweet, which revolved around an ominous figure standing at the edge of a cliff.

The figure then began to levitate slowly in the air as an apocalyptic caption flashed across the screen: "Is this even real?"

On closer inspection, fans realized that the person appeared to resemble what Corpse Husband might probably look like in real life.

As fans began to wonder if the person in the video was actually Corpse Husband, they soon managed to get to the bottom of it.

Despite being ultra-realistic, the video is a creation of VFX artist Adeci, whose stunning fan art animation ended up impressing Corpse Husband.

bestie what the fuck is this — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevinxo) April 28, 2021

In light of this cryptic post, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans had a collective meltdown over Corpse Husband's recent tease.

Corpse Husband's cryptic post leaves Twitter baffled; fans wonder if he is Harry Styles

One of the most closely guarded secrets of today's streaming era is the identity of Corpse Husband, which remains a significant source of interest for his army of fans.

From battling crippling chronic illness to harboring a deeply rooted sense of social anxiety, the 23-year old's personal life remains shrouded as an enigma that many close fans want to preserve.

Keeping his best interests in mind, they have often urged those demanding a face reveal to respect his privacy.

This is why they were left all the more confused and concerned by his recent post, which came dangerously close to a "face reveal."

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans were left utterly confused by Corpse Husband's recent TikTok video, with some even deeming it "illegal" for being so realistic:

BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN CROPS pic.twitter.com/dnkk19pwhk — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) April 28, 2021

Corpse it’s 5 am here pls I was about to sleep pic.twitter.com/Z8h8SyOrD1 — Yara 🥀🌧 (@CATEARSCORPSE) April 28, 2021

corpse probably just laughing while we are all dying speculating what the animation means... crops please I- pic.twitter.com/FwLuT7yAia — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) April 28, 2021

WHAT DOES RHIS MEAN — jae‏‏‎ (@corpselofi) April 28, 2021

TELL US MORE MYSTERY MAN — elise♡ (@corpseaffair) April 28, 2021

literally so realistic it feels illegal — abby🃏 (@honkabigail) April 28, 2021

WHY DO YOU KEEP POSTING THIS WHAT DOES IT MEAN??? IS IT JUST FANART OR WHAT — ً (@hotdemonwitch) April 28, 2021

bestie what does this mean pic.twitter.com/ycfxDSpcCJ — gizelle🦇🖤 (@lilsmols_) April 28, 2021

Some even hilariously speculated if Corpse Husband was Grammy-Award winning artist Harry Styles all along:

corpse is harry that's it



you see him? yeah that's corpse pic.twitter.com/l9ouwT9Rgv — jana🦇|🌧 (@corpsrealism) April 28, 2021

OK BUT IMAGINE IF CORPSE WAS HARRY ALL THIS TIME ?? — 𝒓𝒂𝒇𝒂 🍙 𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆 𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆 (@haraa_u) April 28, 2021

As fans ponder over the meaning of his realistic new animation, it remains to be seen if it is used for a music video or narration of sorts in the near future.

With his recent post creating a massive stir online, it looks like Corpse Husband's uncanny knack for inciting chaos online remains gloriously intact.