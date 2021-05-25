Corpse Husband deletes audio clip of him eating watermelon after being sexualised on Twitter

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently sent his army of fans into a frenzy online after he shared a now-deleted audio clip of himself eating watermelon.

The 23-year-old faceless sensation is certainly no stranger to the Twitter trending page, having featured numerous times, courtesy of the undying efforts of his supportive fans.

Be it the release of a song or something even as simple as his breathing pattern, Corpse Husband has become a mainstay on the Twitter trending page over the course of his streaming career.

He recently sent fans into a collective meltdown after he randomly decided to drop an audio clip of himself eating watermelon in the middle of the night.

i knew corpse would delete his tweet about the watermelon so here you go corpsetwt <3 pic.twitter.com/8xvNhIrFs9 — fran ! (@TOOBSO) May 25, 2021

Described as "Watermelon ASMR" by several fans, he eventually deleted the tweet, which further added to the confusion among his fans.

Many believed the reason behind this was due to a couple of Twitter users who immediately began to sexualise him online:

why are people sexualising corpse eating a watermelon i hate it here — 死 evie // bullying era (@youdonotexist_) May 25, 2021

In light of Corpse Husband's unexpected midnight watermelon binge, fans soon took to Twitter to slam all those who were unnecessarily sexualising the faceless sensation's tweets.

Corpse Husband sends fans into a frenzy after he posts an audio clip of him eating watermelon

Over the past few months, Corpse Husband's popularity has gone from strength to strength, with his exploits taking the realms of streaming and music by storm. His social media presence has also increased, with him often taking to Twitter to come up with wisecracks.

Corpse Husband is also known to delete his tweets, with the recent deletion of his Watermelon ASMR not coming as a surprise to many.

In response to this, many users responded via a plethora of humorous reactions:

this is the watermelon Corpse was eating pic.twitter.com/r2s2FNNVdc — 🖤rafaela🖤 (@corpsey_catboy) May 25, 2021

corpse at the store buying a fucking watermelon like... pic.twitter.com/gCuedHf2qm — gizelle🦇 (@lilsmols_) May 25, 2021

cant believe corpse invented watermelon. — Katie (@_katiehaldane) May 25, 2021

Corpse trying not to delete a tweet in 0.1 seconds pic.twitter.com/pO6qie7lje — 🖤rafaela🖤 (@corpsey_catboy) May 25, 2021

corpse if he doesn’t delete a tweet in -74726482 seconds pic.twitter.com/EnHruD5o0w — Byssa🦇❗️ (@shinyacorpse) May 25, 2021

@CORPSE Why tf you love that delete button so much pic.twitter.com/rISIxSz8xF — 𝙺𝚒𝚔𝚒🖤🌧️ (@Kikilovescorpse) May 25, 2021

The sexual tension between Corpse and the delete button... Hmm Waterbutton. — OFFICIAL TRACTOR MAN 🌾 (@tractorman_ALT) May 25, 2021

the reason he’s called corpse husband is cos he’s married to that delete button — CROPS🌽 (@CROPS_alt) May 25, 2021

Rip watermelon tweet, gone but never forgotten 😔



(also wacked this together in 5 minutes lets goooo I'm so speedy)#CORPSE #corpsehusbandfanart pic.twitter.com/CjAr4pJyjk — 𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖊 ⭕is celebrating the 3rd ann of DBH (@jxse_the_bean) May 25, 2021

corpse is an actual intelectual



!!!!!!watermelon supremacy!!!!!! — moonmin☀️ (@LUMlNARAE) May 25, 2021

corpse is high on watermelon sugar 🍉



what in the harry styles is happening ??? — ︎ᴏᴀɴᴀ 🍉 (@heyitsoanaa) May 25, 2021

the twitter description guy when he wakes up and learns he has to write why watermelon is trending pic.twitter.com/PAsB7JQ9Lz — bucky | blue bats (@flamelings) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, a certain section of Twitter users began sexualizing the sound of him eating a watermelon to the displeasure of his fans.

This did not go unnoticed by them, as they immediately took to social media to call them out for ruining the memory of his short-lived yet viral tweet.

STOP SEXUALIZING CORPSE EATING WATERMELON PLS WTF — kage (@kage_knxght) May 25, 2021

istg lol this is why we can’t have nice things! creepy shit like this happening would make me want to delete posts too🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ — 🖤Bex🤍 (@ItsBexOfCorpse) May 25, 2021

WHO. IS. SEXUALISING. CORPSE. EATING. A. WATERMELON. IJUSTWANTTOFUCKINGTALK U WET WIPE😡😡😡😡 — —Tiana 🍓 (@umaycallmetiana) May 25, 2021

not again... so tired of them honestly 😤 — alessi; ia bc finals check 📌 (@forveralwayshes) May 25, 2021

WAIT WHO TF IS SEXUALIZING CORPSE EATING A FUCKING WATERMELON, IM UNDER UR BED. ITS A LITERAL FOOD — Shakey⁴⁰⁴ (@cropswastaken) May 25, 2021

why do people always have to ruin stuff for corpsetwt? for example sexualizing corpse for the simplest stuff like eating a watermelon … — 🖤 (@iluvbingus_) May 25, 2021

Y'all weird for sexualizing Corpse eat watermelon 🧍🏽‍♂️this man cannot share any faucet of his life without people making that shit weird.



Calm down. Like, relax for a second? pic.twitter.com/fcAquJn6mH — Carterᶜ | NOONS' SIMP (@LATRAINSxLARAIN) May 25, 2021

THEY DID?! omg what tf is wrong with them😭 i feel sorry for him — dee 🌧️ (@howdeey) May 25, 2021

true! probably this is why he deletes his tweets cuz sometimes stuff gets awkward for him — 🖤🌧️ Vishful 🌧️🖤 (@agoraphobic_7) May 25, 2021

While his recent Watermelon activity on Twitter has once again landed him on the trending page, it also exposed the toxic side of the internet that continues to teeter on the edge of perversion with each passing day.