Corpse Husband deletes audio clip of him eating watermelon after being sexualised on Twitter

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently sent his army of fans into a frenzy online after he shared a now-deleted audio clip of himself eating watermelon.
The 23-year-old faceless sensation is certainly no stranger to the Twitter trending page, having featured numerous times, courtesy of the undying efforts of his supportive fans.
Be it the release of a song or something even as simple as his breathing pattern, Corpse Husband has become a mainstay on the Twitter trending page over the course of his streaming career.
He recently sent fans into a collective meltdown after he randomly decided to drop an audio clip of himself eating watermelon in the middle of the night.
Described as "Watermelon ASMR" by several fans, he eventually deleted the tweet, which further added to the confusion among his fans.
Many believed the reason behind this was due to a couple of Twitter users who immediately began to sexualise him online:
In light of Corpse Husband's unexpected midnight watermelon binge, fans soon took to Twitter to slam all those who were unnecessarily sexualising the faceless sensation's tweets.
Corpse Husband sends fans into a frenzy after he posts an audio clip of him eating watermelon
Over the past few months, Corpse Husband's popularity has gone from strength to strength, with his exploits taking the realms of streaming and music by storm. His social media presence has also increased, with him often taking to Twitter to come up with wisecracks.
Corpse Husband is also known to delete his tweets, with the recent deletion of his Watermelon ASMR not coming as a surprise to many.
In response to this, many users responded via a plethora of humorous reactions:
Meanwhile, a certain section of Twitter users began sexualizing the sound of him eating a watermelon to the displeasure of his fans.
This did not go unnoticed by them, as they immediately took to social media to call them out for ruining the memory of his short-lived yet viral tweet.
While his recent Watermelon activity on Twitter has once again landed him on the trending page, it also exposed the toxic side of the internet that continues to teeter on the edge of perversion with each passing day.