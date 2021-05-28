Corpse Husband orders the BTS Meal and fans can't get enough of it 

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently sent fans across the globe into a tizzy after he posted a tweet about the newly launched BTS McDonald's meal, only to delete it shortly afterwards.
The 23-year old faceless sensation is often known to delete his tweets within minutes of posting them online.
However, his short-lived mention of BTS was more than enough to evoke a significant amount of traction from fans online.
In his now deleted tweet, Corpse Husband shared a picture of his BTS meal order alongside a Corpse-themed beanie, as he captioned it with the following message, replete with a thumbs up emoji:
"Hello BTS_twt, I like your meal"
From wondering how Corpse Husband must have placed his order to gushing over the unexpected BTS crossover, Twitter had a field day with scores of fans coming up with humorous replies.
Fans react as Corpse Husband tries the BTS Meal
South Korean sensation The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, recently launched an exclusive BTS meal in association with McDonald's, amid extensive fanfare.
Comprising of 10 Chicken McNuggets, Large Fries, Coke and Special Cajun and Sweet Chilii dipping sauces, the BTS meal has been launched across 50 countries. Following the immense success of the Travis Scott and J Balvin meals, McDonald's seems to have knocked it out of the park with their exclusive BTS collaboration that has left everyone from celebrities to fans, rushing to get hold of the coveted meal.
One such online celebrity who recently ordered the BTS meal was none other than Corpse Husband, whose decision to delete his tweet within minutes of posting it only ended up piquing the interest of his fans further.
Known to command a stellar army of fans himself, they recently took to Twitter to enthusiastically react to the unexpected yet wholesome Corpse Husband x BTS crossover:
With the worlds of Corpse Husband and BTS colliding for a brief moment on Twitter, fans just can't seem to get enough of the aforementioned crossover.
