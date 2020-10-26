MrBeast rewards both Corpse_Husband and BTS community with $10,000

Popular YouTuber MrBeast is recognized worldwide for his philanthropic contributions towards society. Known for his bizarre and eccentric challenges on social media, MrBeast recently got in a tough spot with the BTS Community. These Challenges help him with collecting funds for various charities that are in need. Recently, MrBeast organized one of these challenges that included a $10,000 giveaway for the winner.

Tomorrow I’m going to give whoever ratios me the hardest on this tweet $10,000 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 23, 2020

As these competitions go, it is not easy to complete MrBeast’s challenges. However, despite all the controversies, there was a clear winner this time out. Corpse_Husband managed to surpass the BTS community to win this challenge, and he donated his $10,000 to charity. However, amidst all this, there was a small incident between the BTS community and the Minecraft YouTubers.

MrBeast offers $10,000 to both Corpse_Husband and BTS History

Hey Kpop fans, you about to let Minecraft youtubers show you up like this? Are they the new biggest fan base? 🤪 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 24, 2020

On October 24th, MrBeast Tweeted out, “Hey Kpop fans, you about to let Minecraft YouTubers show you up like this? Are they the new biggest fanbase?” This playful banter soon turned into an offensive remark as several BTS fans took to Twitter expressing their anguish.

KPOP ROCKS, STAN LOONA, LOOK AT MY DRIP 💧 pic.twitter.com/ULgGfAIwM7 — xQc (@xQc) October 24, 2020

Popular streamer xQc also commented on the post with a picture saying Kpop rocks. While this reinforced the BTS community with some much-needed support, it also enthused the Minecraft YouTubers to go head to head in this Challenge.

Please go like this one instead, we can’t let Kpop stans win https://t.co/mvrxRz2tx2 — Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) October 24, 2020

When it comes to fanbases and communities, both BTS and Minecraft are stellar examples. Neither community wanted to give up on the Challenge, and thus, it became much more enjoyable.

DON'T FIGHT UNDER CORPSE TWEET???? THATS HELPING CORSPE HUSBAND TO RATIO MR. BEAST?":?^@&@,#&@*!*

SPAM AND FIGHT UNDER BTS HISTORY TWEET UNTAGGING MR.BEAST pic.twitter.com/Cy0y9APTsb — ᴮᴱneha⁷🌸🌙 (@ot7religion) October 24, 2020

The challenge set by MrBeast was that anyone who could ratio his tweet in 24 hours would win the $10,000. Needless to say, both factions tried their best to outdo the other. It was interesting how one remark from MrBeast sparred an online conflict between two communities, inviting much criticism for MrBeast himself.

Let show them what we've got armys‼️‼️ Get this to 200K likes🔥 https://t.co/ATjB8nvdSB — ᴮᴱBTS History₇ (@BTS_History613) October 24, 2020

Incidentally, the BTS ARMY took to Twitter openly and commented on Corpse_Husband’s post. Naturally, this increased Corpse’s chances to win against BTS History. What started off as fun soon turned into an intense click-rivalry where fans showed their enthusiasm for such philanthropic challenges.

MrBeast does these challenges from time to time, and that is nothing new. The fact that the BTS ARMY got involved was unsettling for a lot of fans, and that created all the controversy. Nevertheless, the challenge ended peacefully as MrBeast decided to reward both Corpse_Husband and BTS History with $10,000.

