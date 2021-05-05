Corpse Husband receives support online after he reveals his "worst trait"

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently received an outpouring of support from fans online, after he revealed what he perceived as his "worst trait."

Over the course of his career so far, the 23-year old faceless sensation has amassed a stellar following of fans, who are known to be one of the largest and most supportive fanbases in today's streaming era.

From constantly reminding him of his worth to pacifying his persistent fears of eventually being forgotten, Corpse's fans have been instrumental in helping his social persona evolve over time.

this + most platforms valuing constant consistency or they take you out the algorithm is creative hell — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 4, 2021

Which is why when he recently took to Twitter to highlight what he perceived was his "worst trait," the famous Corpse Husband army came out in full support of the YouTuber.

Fans extend support to Corpse Husband after he reveals struggles of being trapped in "creative hell"

From initially starting out as a horror narrator to propelling himself to the forefront of the entertainment scene via his viral Among Us streams, the monumental rise of Corpse Husband has been nothing short of remarkable.

Since then, his popularity has only grown from strength to strength, with his exploits in games such as Rust and Jackbox raking in further interest from the online community.

However, fame often tends to function as both a boon as well as a bane, something which Corpse Husband is well aware of.

In the past, he has often expressed how his crippling social anxiety and fear of being forgotten on social media tends to affect his thought-process and simultaneously, his creative output.

Moreover, considering how competitive the streaming sector has become today, he often tends to feel encumbered by the pressure to churn out content on a regular basis.

However, the fact that he values perfection as a prime necessity when it comes to producing content soon led to a barrage of positive responses from fans online:

Ur amazing what — dena:p (@denaaaXD) May 4, 2021

everything you do is magic — nash loves haych (@shoyoharry) May 4, 2021

all of ur content is great!! — yes e! (@casinoquackity) May 4, 2021

we appreciate u whatever u do — freya (@gnfreja) May 4, 2021

Everything is the best thing you’ve ever done wtf — elise♡ (@corpseaffair) May 4, 2021

breathing if the best thing you’ve ever done my guy — 🐢𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕒𝕣𝕒🐢 (@jaehyunsfarts) May 4, 2021

corpse i promise we will enjoy anything you make!!! — lucy 🐝 ayup (@lucyyy125) May 4, 2021

that just means that every drop is super special :) don’t worry about being consistent, we’re here for you always <3 — lidia ✩ (@CORPSEBATZ) May 4, 2021

literally you can talk about bingus for an hour and i’ll still watch — aurora🦇❗️ (@loveforcorpse) May 4, 2021

corpse you don’t need the algorithm, the algorithm needs you — lucy 🐝 ayup (@lucyyy125) May 4, 2021

the real ones will still be here no matter how long u need <3 — Zara🌧🖤 (@c0rpsesimp) May 4, 2021

don’t go too hard on yourself. you do all this hard work on your own and none of your work, whether it’s music or smth else, ever disappoints. — Levi 死 (@Ievi_husband) May 4, 2021

The comforting reality that coexists with this is we love you-We love all your content. We already love your music, we already think youre funny, we adore everything you do to bits and pieces. Youre enough as you are. I hope you believe this one day Corpse. Were staying, always🖤 — Miles (@AltruistGhost) May 4, 2021

His drive for perfection also ended up inviting praise from fellow streamer and close friend Karl Jacobs, whose reply is sure to resonate with several of Corpse Husband's fans:

Your best trait if you ask anyone else. Always inspired by one of my best friends :,) — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) May 4, 2021

From the reactions above it is quite heartening to see that Corpse Husband can certainly take solace in the fact that irrespective of his fears, he has an entire army of supportive fans to turn to, whenever the going gets tough.