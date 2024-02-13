Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 in a “Tour Yellow” colorway is rumored to launch this year. The early mockup image of this collaborative shoe, the Air Max 95, was most recently unveiled by sneaker insiders Zsneakerheadz and Brandon1an.

The Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow” rendition is anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime in the coming months of the holiday season of 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Reportedly, these joint sneakers will be sold by Nike’s online as well as offline locations. They are expected to be marked with a $190 price tag for men’s sizes.

More details about the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow” shoes

Expand Tweet

The Air Max 95 Pack was presented by Corteiz in 2023. Corteiz, a company based in London, is planning to release another pair of Air Max 95 over the holiday season in 2024. This will be done to accompany the Air Trainer Huarache Pack. The mockups of these Air Trainer Huarache pairs also emerged online a few days ago.

The latest edition features a stylish color scheme consisting of Tour Yellow and Black. Drawcord lacing is expected to be used to secure the leather top of the Nike Air Max 95, given the fact that no photographs have been released as of yet. There is a military-inspired twist on the inside, thanks to the camouflage liner.

The footwear's tongue flap will have a sewn Corteiz wordmark as well as the company's Alcatraz insignia. The shoe has a solid black rubber sole with Tour Yellow Air Max components to ensure comfort and a comfortable ride.

Expand Tweet

In addition to that, it will be presented in co-branded boxes that contain tissue paper with a camouflage pattern.

Be on the lookout for the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow” iteration that is anticipated to arrive in the later months of 2024. Sneakerheads and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides, the three renderings of the aforementioned Corteiz x Nike Air Trainer Huarache sneaker model were shared by Brendan Dunne sometime back. These three colorways are expected to drop sometime around fall 2024, as per preliminary reports.

