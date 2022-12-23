Costco brings back its Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake for holidays

Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is making a comeback. The brand's well-liked cake is reappearing which is quite similar to a greatly awaited homecoming.

This is a brand-new holiday custom that should be at the top of everyone's lists every December! The chocolate delicacy, which usually sells for $16.99, is currently discounted to $14.99 until December 24, 2022. Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake has returned to the warehouse, as spotted by Instagram user @costcobuys.

The Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is made of two layers of chocolate cake sandwiching chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, and brownie chunks. It is topped with chocolate ganache and a red "Merry Christmas" written next to some holly berries. The Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake has been a favorite in years past due to its beautifull looks and delicious taste.

The Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake lovers flocked profess love for the cake on Instagram

After the video of the The Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake went viral on Instagram, its fans took to the platform to talk about how much they loved it. While some said that it was their favorite dessert, others said that they immediately went and bought it after seeing the video.

According to SheKnows, the Costco Tuxedo Mousse Cake makes several appearances throughout the year, the most recent being October and November. The members-only retailer has previously provided an Easter version of the cake in addition to Christmas versions.

Apart from the Costco Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, Costco customers love many of the brand's desserts too. According to a Reddit thread, another favorite dessert, Costco's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, which usually sells for $15.49, is now available only for $10.99 from December 18, 2022.

Jon Kleinow @JonKleinow See, what you do is, you take the sleeve of Thin Mints and you bash it on the counter, then you scoop the remains of a box of Costco vanilla ice cream into a bowl, then you sprinkle the Thin Mints on top, and then you eat your feelings See, what you do is, you take the sleeve of Thin Mints and you bash it on the counter, then you scoop the remains of a box of Costco vanilla ice cream into a bowl, then you sprinkle the Thin Mints on top, and then you eat your feelings https://t.co/dOvd9rzJKg

More than 240 Reddit users have now commented on the thread, and many are gushing about how much they enjoy the ice cream. While some users declared it to be the best ice cream on the planet, others said that they'd need a bigger freezer to store their favorite dessert.

About Costco

The first establishment of the business, which went under the name of Price Club, debuted on Morena Boulevard in San Diego in 1976.

The company discovered it could acquire more purchasing power by additionally targeting a niche audience of non-business people after exclusively catering to small enterprises. With that modification, the warehouse club sector's expansion took off.

The first Costco warehouse was established in Seattle in 1983. Costco became the first business to increase sales from nothing to $3 billion in less than six years. In 1993, Costco and Price Club merged to form PriceCostco, which at the time had 206 sites and generated $16 billion in yearly sales.

Currently, a multi-billion dollar international company, Costco Wholesale operates warehouse clubs in eight different nations. They are the industry's acknowledged leaders, committed to excellence in all facets of our operations, and esteemed for their impeccable code of conduct.

