Costco releases Coca-Cola’s Mexican Soda variation: Price, availability, and more details explored

Coca-Cola’s Mexican soda bottles are known for their distinct flavor, which is appreciated by many. The Mexican version continues to follow the original recipe and is sweetened with cane sugar. Soda lovers can enjoy these drinks as they are now available at select Costco locations in the U.S.

On April 7, @costcobuys, a tracker of Costco deals and new products, posted about spotting the Mexican Soda Variety Pack at the store. An April 12 report from All Recipes further confirmed the availability of the Coca-Cola Fiesta Variety Pack. The 24-bottle pack includes Mexican soda glass bottles of 12 Coca-Cola, six Sprite, and six Fanta Orange. The pack costs $35.69 at Costco.

Coca-Cola’s Mexican Soda variety pack at Costco includes two dozen 12-oz glass bottles

Since Coca-Cola's inception, its recipe has undergone multiple changes over the years, and one of the major changes was the choice of sweeteners. The original recipe of the renowned soda, which is locked in a vault, used real cane sugar as a sweetener.

The makers in the US switched to high fructose corn syrup; however, their Mexican counterparts are still sticking to the OG recipe and using real cane sugar, which some soda fans find more tasteful. For those who want to try Coca-Cola’s Mexican soda can make their Costco run.

On April 7, the @costcobuys shared a post on Instagram with the following caption.

"Mexican Soda Variety Pack at Costco! Get 24 glass bottles of Coca-Cola (12), Sprite (6), and Fanta Orange (6), all sweetened with cane sugar! 🙌🏻 They taste WAY better than the originals! 😍 $35.69 for the pack"

Screenshot of user's reaction to the new variety pack (Image via Instagram/@costcobuys)

The 24-glass-bottle variety pack is priced at $35.69, bringing the cost of each soda to approximately $1.50. Some users find the price a little steeper.

Comparison of Coca-Cola’s Mexican soda and American versions

On checking the official website of the soda label, one can find that both the American and Mexican variants use the same ingredients, which are:

Carbonated water

Caramel color

Phosphoric acid

Natural flavors

Caffeine

However, for sweetening, Coca-Cola’s Mexican soda uses cane sugar, and the American soda uses high fructose corn syrup. The difference, however, is not major, and both have similar composition, taste, and health effects. According to a Healthline article:

"In terms of chemical structure, the fructose and glucose in high-fructose corn syrup are not bound together like in granulated table sugar (sucrose). Instead, they float separately alongside each other. These differences do not affect nutritional value or health properties."

It further said:

"High-fructose corn syrup and regular sugar have a very similar blend of fructose and glucose — with a ratio of about 50:50. Therefore, you would expect the health effects to be largely the same — which has been confirmed numerous times."

However, soda enthusiasts can try Coca-Cola’s Mexican soda for old classic packaging and the OG recipe on the next Costco run.

In addition to the arrival of Coca-Cola’s Mexican soda variety pack, the brand has also brought back its ‘Share a Coke’ campaign. The brand has also brought a digital hub this time to attract the new generation. Coca-Cola fans can now find their name or their loved ones' names on the bottle. People can also customize a can or bottle by visiting the Coca-Cola online store.

