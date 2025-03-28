Coca-Cola relaunches its iconic 'Share a Coke' campaign: All you need to know

Coca-Cola is relaunching the iconic "Share a Coke" campaign, bringing back the personalized name bottles and cans as announced in a press release by the company on March 26, 2025

Starting March 21, 2025, customers in the United States and Canada can find customized Coke bottles with popular first names, nicknames, and even pet names on store shelves. The campaign will roll out across major grocery chains, convenience stores, and online retail platforms alongside exclusive customization options via a digital platform. The campaign will also have a rolling global launch across 120 more countries.

The relaunched Share a Coke campaign includes new digital engagement features such as a QR code-powered tool and interactive social experiences. There will also be in-person activation events in select cities across the US as part of Coca-Cola's Share a Coke Personalization Experience Tour. The dates and tour stops are yet to be announced.

More about the newly launched 'Share a Coke' Campaign by Coca-Cola

Along with the comeback of names on Coke bottles and cans, Coca-Cola is modernizing the campaign in more ways than one. With the relaunch, the company is adding digital features to the iconic campaign, recognizing this generation's online connections and friendships.

One can simply scan the QR code on the bottle instead, which will take customers to the Share a Coke digital hub, which will be launched on March 31, 2025.

Customers will have the option to customize Coke packaging with names of their choice. The digital hub will also have a Share a Coke Memory Maker feature, which will allow customers to create personalized videos and memes to share with friends. According to AllRecipes, the hub will also have interactive games and rewards on the Coca-Cola mobile app.

Why is Coca-Cola relaunching the 'Share a Coke' Campaign?

The 'Share a Coke' Campaign was first launched in Australia in 2011, where the brand's classic logo was replaced with 150 of the country's most popular first names. The idea was to turn buying the beverage into an experience- encouraging fans to 'share a Coke' and make memories.

After success in Australia, the campaign was launched in over 80 countries- it was launched in the USA in 2014. It became one of Coca-Cola's most effective marketing campaigns, with song releases, holiday editions, and even emojis on bottles.

Dobre Brothers And Social Influencer Friends Celebrate National Share a Coke Day With An Ice-Cold Coke - Source: Getty

Now, in 2025, Share a Coke is coming back with a stronger digital presence. While the core idea remains the same, Coca-Cola has added new features, creating a mix of real and virtual experiences, primarily for their Gen Z consumer base. Islam ElDessouky, Global VP, Creative at Coca-Cola talked about creating these real-life experiences in the press release shared by the company on March 26, 2025.

“The iconic Share a Coke is back and supercharged at a global level, celebrating the pure magic that happens when people connect. It’s not just about likes and shares… we're talking real-world moments, amplified”.

Collaborations and more for the new campaign

Coca-Cola intends to collaborate with influencers to reach their Gen-Z audience via social media and launch "Share a Meal" offers at McDonald's at select locations, according to the company's press release.

They will also hit the road with the Share a Coke Personalization Experience tour on the Share a Coke truck, according to AllRecipes. The tour will bring personalized experiences at some locations across the US. The exact details of the dates and stops of the tour are yet to be announced.

Coca-Cola seems to be working towards bringing nostalgia into something new. It brought a touch of nostalgia with six limited edition 90s and 2000s-inspired flavors in January 2025 and also re-released a fresh take of an iconic Coke commercial, "I feel Coke" from the 80s, in March 2025. The new commercial features popular K-pop idols Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

