Costco releases new Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls: All you need to know

America's membership-only big-box warehouse club, Costco, has released a new bakery item that is going viral on the internet. According to All Recipes, the all-new Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls have arrived in the bakery aisles of the warehouse retailer.

A video from Instagram user and superfan @costcohotfinds, showcasing the new Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls, recently surged in popularity on social media. This savory treat, available as a pre-baked item, comes in a pack of 12 large rolls, generously coated in a garlic, parmesan, and butter mixture.

Packed in a ready-to-bake tray, these dinner rolls are also sprinkled with fresh herbs. Notably, the entire container of this savory snack is priced at $7.99.

Costco's new Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls explored

As the membership-only big-box warehouse club chain is known for offering the hottest new items, its superfans certainly rush to buy them and share their excitement with others. Now, the new savory addition, Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls, has quickly become a member favorite.

On April 1, 2025, the Instagram account and fan @costcohotfinds shared a video of this viral bakery item, Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls. While sharing the video, she wrote:

“My kitchen smells amazing! The Costco bakery now has garlic parmesan butter rolls!”

In the video, she is shown purchasing and reviewing the Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls. Confirming that there are 12 rolls in a container, she mentions that after heating them in the oven, they become doughy, buttery, and pillow-soft.

Meanwhile, these rolls are already attracting attention on social media. Another superfan on their Instagram account @costcobuys shared a video of the new bakery arrival and wrote:

“I spotted this NEW Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Roll at Costco! All butter dinner rolls topped with freshly made garlic parmesan butter...YUM! Reheat right in the foil pan for extra convenience! It’s $7.99”

Availability and price

This new bakery item is kept refrigerated at the popular bulk grocery chain. Packed in a ready-to-bake container, customers can buy the 12-pack of savory Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls for $7.99.

Notably, the Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls are pre-baked and feature a dozen soft yeasted rolls. These dinner rolls are slathered with a mixture of parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter, and they also include a hint of green herbs for added flavor and depth.

These pillowy soft dinner rolls make the perfect side for any meal and are an excellent party appetizer. Since they are pre-baked, fans can enjoy the Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls by simply heating them up.

About Costco

The brand's history dates back to the 1970s. The company originally served only small businesses as the Price Club, with its first location opening in 1976 in San Diego. Meanwhile, in 1983, James D. Sinegal facilitated the expansion of Price Club to include non-business members and opened the first Costco Wholesale store in Seattle.

The two brands merged in 1993. Today, the American brand is a multi-billion-dollar global wholesale retailer that has expanded through mergers, strategic decisions, and growth initiatives worldwide. It provides members with various products, such as groceries, electronics, appliances, clothing, and household goods, all available in bulk at discounted prices. The company operates warehouse clubs in eight countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, online shopping is available through its website.

