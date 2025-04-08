Costco releases new Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches: Price and item details explored

Costco has introduced Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches, a new frozen dessert, in select locations. Priced at $15.99 per box of eight, the product features salted caramel gelato sandwiched between soft snickerdoodle cookies. Produced by Villa Dolce Gelato, it is currently limited to Texas stores but may expand nationally based on demand.

Social media reactions, including a viral Instagram video from @Costcohotfinds, highlight the dessert’s texture and flavor. Fans have praised the treat as the launch follows similar premium ice cream sandwich releases from retailers like Trader Joe’s.

What’s in the Ricco Gelato sandwiches?

Costco's New Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches (Image via Costco)

The Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches consist of salted caramel gelato layered between two soft snickerdoodle cookies. Villa Dolce Gelato, the manufacturer, emphasizes the product’s balance of sweet and salty flavors. The size of each sandwich resembles a hockey puck, and it is neither too thick nor too thin.

Each sandwich has 340 calories and 5g of protein. The gelato sandwich is noted for its creamy texture. The cookies contain cinnamon-sugar seasoning, aligning with traditional snickerdoodle recipes. Most importantly, the dessert is free from any artificial colors and flavors. The product is sold frozen and ready to eat directly from the packaging.

Price, packaging, and availability

A box of eight Ricco Gelato sandwiches retails for $15.99 at participating Costco warehouses. As of April 2025, the item is only available in Texas, though Villa Dolce Gelato stated plans to expand distribution if customer response is positive.

The sandwiches are packaged in a resealable box, with each unit individually wrapped for convenience. Costco has not confirmed an end date for the product’s availability, suggesting it may remain in stores seasonally or longer.

An Instagram account, @costcohotfinds, shared a video of the Ricco Gelato sandwiches, describing them as “soft and delicious” after sampling one in-store. Followers commented on the post, with some Texas-based shoppers confirming purchases and others requesting nationwide availability.

Comparison to similar retail desserts

The Ricco Gelato launch follows Trader Joe’s recent Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich release, reflecting a trend of upscale frozen desserts at warehouse clubs and grocery stores.

Unlike conventional ice cream sandwiches with chocolate wafers, Costco’s version uses snickerdoodle cookies and gelato for a richer texture. Villa Dolce Gelato’s involvement positions the product as a specialty item, distinct from Costco’s typical Kirkland Signature frozen treats.

Costco’s April 2025 Product Expansion and Savings Strategies

Costco’s April 2025 lineup extends beyond desserts, featuring seasonal essentials, outdoor gear, and exclusive member discounts. The April Coupon Book (valid April 9–May 4) offers savings on items like the Woozoo 5-Speed Globe Fan ($28.99 after $10 off) and the 80V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower ($499.99 after $100 off), targeting spring home and garden needs.

Additionally, pantry staples like Kerrygold Irish Butter and Royal Asia Prawn Hacao see discounts, blending practicality with gourmet appeal. The retailer also leverages partnerships, such as the Starbucks Tumbler Set ($24.99 with six iced−coffee K−Cups), aligning with spring trends. For budget-conscious shoppers, the coupon book’s automatic discounts and online deals (e.g., free shipping on $75+ orders) streamline savings without coupon clipping

Costco’s Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches cater to shoppers seeking premium, convenience-focused desserts. The limited Texas release allows the retailer to gauge demand before a potential national rollout. With social media fueling early hype, the product’s success could influence future seasonal offerings.

