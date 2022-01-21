"Countless cases of this concern": Netflix Korea addresses 'Single's Inferno' skin-color controversy

Single's Inferno skin-color controversy has been doing the rounds on the internet, and OTT and content distributor Netflix has finally declared its stance on the matter. The debate stemmed from a remark on a female participant's skin tone made by a male participant. This sparked a heated online debate between international and South Korean netizens.

On January 19, Netflix's VP for Korean content, Kang Dong-han, shed some light on the matter while announcing the upcoming South Korean content lineup. He mentioned:

"There are actually too many concerns about this. It is not long since Netflix started streaming worldwide, if you think about it. In the cultural aspect, some things are acceptable in Korea but not in other countries. So yes, there are countless cases of this concern."

He further explained:

"So we realized the studies on humanities were necessary. It is imperative, and we are considering it with the most seriousness. There are instances when we do our own translation, subtitles, dubbing, and more, but there are cases when we hire a third-party company. We are taking this opportunity and are learning with a humble attitude."

Despite being immersed in controversy, netizens continue to show their love and admiration for the show. Since the eight-part series has finally ended, netizens have much more to say about the show.

Decoding the 'Single's Inferno' skin-color controversy

The show has gained popularity across the globe. Recently, international fans took to the internet to express how they felt when a participant used the word 'pure' in association with 'fair skin'.

International netizens argue that such comments promote regressive beauty standards. On the other hand, their Korean counterparts say that it does not promote negative beauty standards. They explained that the association between purity and fair skin has always been part of their culture.

This is not the last of this episode, but most fans will hope that things calm down and sensible heads prevail at the end.

Netizens react to Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' after the series ends

Single's Inferno has finally come to a heart-warming end by revealing all the couples, and now, netizens have a lot to say about the show. A few expressed their love for some participants.

fer @awcutiebooseu

#SinglesInferno she's literally the best girl in this show. instead of stressing herself about men not choosing her, she just enjoy every moment, doesn't matter whoever she's with, and makes everyone around her comfy huhu i won't stop showing how much i adore this gorgeous! she's literally the best girl in this show. instead of stressing herself about men not choosing her, she just enjoy every moment, doesn't matter whoever she's with, and makes everyone around her comfy huhu i won't stop showing how much i adore this gorgeous!#SinglesInferno https://t.co/G3M95yRNWu

صفاء⁷ @jeonggguts i just started singles inferno and i don’t understand how everyone and their mama is focused on jia only when soyeon exists like look at her oh my GOD🧎🏻‍♀️🧎🏻‍♀️🧎🏻‍♀️ #SinglesInferno i just started singles inferno and i don’t understand how everyone and their mama is focused on jia only when soyeon exists like look at her oh my GOD🧎🏻‍♀️🧎🏻‍♀️🧎🏻‍♀️ #SinglesInferno https://t.co/jGuFYHsrEE

One netizen shared the couple they shipped the most.

ᴢᴇᴇ @blubibelle #singlesinferno please somebody help me because i can't move on from sehoon and jiyeon please somebody help me because i can't move on from sehoon and jiyeon 😫💘 #singlesinferno https://t.co/hsA2YyFY2y

But what's caught netizens' attention is a video clip of participants An Yea-won and Cha Hyun-seung, who they can't get enough of.

zia쟈 @ziafltr #SinglesInferno ok but the way hyunseung looks at yeawon while she's talking ok but the way hyunseung looks at yeawon while she's talking 😭 #SinglesInferno https://t.co/mJzn5fPewQ

zia쟈 @ziafltr still can't get over how cute hyunseung and yeawon are #SinglesInferno still can't get over how cute hyunseung and yeawon are #SinglesInferno https://t.co/dOLhIiC8aG

zia쟈 @ziafltr #SinglesInferno yall look at hyunseung & yeawon THEY ARE SO CUTE yall look at hyunseung & yeawon THEY ARE SO CUTE 😭😭 #SinglesInferno https://t.co/07Yt7C2r7k

One of the reasons why fans are excited over these two participants is because they displayed some chemistry during the show, even though they did not choose each other.

