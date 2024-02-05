Couple to Throuple on Peacock: Cast, release date, and more

Peacock is all set to air its latest reality show, Couple to Throuple. The polyamorous dating series is set on a remote tropical island. It involves four couples as they welcome dates with singles joining the show, many of whom have been involved in polyamorous relationships before.

This new twist to a dating reality show that the Peacock series brings will add a fun and fresh perspective. Couple to Throuple will be hosted by Access Hollywood co-anchor Scott Evans and the series will be bringing in relationship expert Shamyra Howard, to aid the participants in navigating the tricky terrain of dating and relationships.

Couple to Throuple release date

The polyamorous dating reality show is all set to premiere this February 8, 2024. It is a 10-episode series and Peacock will be releasing three episodes per week for three weeks. The final episode will be streamed separately.

What is the series all about?

The official synopsis for Couple to Throuple reads as follows:

“Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.”

The dating show is hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Shamyra Howard, who is an award-winning sexologist and licensed clinical social worker. She is also a sex therapist who has been certified by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists. Howard will be guiding the four participating couples as they experiment with introducing a third partner into their relationship dynamics.

Peacock has also released a trailer for the upcoming reality show. Watch the trailer here.

Who will be appearing on Couple to Throuple?

The following is the list of couples who will be participating in the reality tv series:

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti

Same sex couple Ali is a 27-year-old Chicago-based attorney and Rehman is a 31-year-old PR professional.

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams

Babe is a 28-year-old celebrity personal trainer and her partner Sean is a 30-year-old music producer who hails from Los Angeles, California. They will be trying their luck with polyamory in the show.

Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke

29-year-old set designer and editor, Corey Potter from Massachusetts, and partner Wilder Bunke, a 30-year-old photographer from Los Angeles, will also be participating.

Lauren Bair and Dylan Bair

Lauren Bair (29 years) and Dylan Bair (32 years) are a married couple from Arizona. The couple is also expecting a baby and announced their pregnancy on January 13.

Along with the four couples, the list of singles participating is as follows:

1. Denyse Davis

2. Sanu Stevens

3. Mia O’Neil

4. Sadie Clark

5. Darrien Seqqoya

6. Jonathan Intriago

7. Becca Calb

8. Junior Ford

9. Jess Olson

10. Lina Chang

11. Frank Edward

12. Peach Blackmon

13. Chris Fenlon

By the end of their stay, the participating couples will have to decide whether they would like to commit to their new throuple experience, go home as a couple, or part ways due to differing views.

Catch Couple to Throuple this February on Peacock.