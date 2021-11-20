Cowboy Bebop review: Pulp fiction, gunslingers, and cyberpunk

The wait is finally over for skeptical fans of the Cowboy Bebop anime. The American live-action adaption of the Japanese neo-noir classic has been released on Netflix. Longtime followers of the OG show may not be pleased, but that’s a story for another time.

Starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Cowboy Bebop more or less stuck to the original anime’s essence. But what makes it binge-worthy is its well-paced and action-packed narrative.

What else does Cowboy Bebop have to offer?

In just ten episodes, Cowboy Bebop packs in copious doses of high-octane action sequences and drama set in space as Spike, Jet, and Faye are galaxy-trotting bounty hunters.

Cowboy Bebop is set in a futuristic era where Earth has been destroyed by an unnamed catastrophe, forcing humans to build lives on other planets modeled after places on Earth.

What keeps viewers engrossed are the character arcs that bring more than just intriguing pasts to the scene. Cowboy Bebop’s protagonists are sassy, smart, and powered by weapons that make them stand out in the crowd.

What starts as a fun, hilarious, logic-defying charade of cash-strapped bounty hunters evolves into an intense drama

Did the Cowboy Bebop actors fair well?

Cho was a surprise, given his previous roles. It was interesting to see him play a sardonic and easygoing character. With a shredded physique and gravity-defying martial arts moves, he was a sight for sore eyes.

The co-bounty hunters added their charm too. In between Shakir’s pragmatic warm-heartedness and Pineda’s foul-mouthed, reckless persona, Cowboy Bebop sure brought in a heady mix of colorful characters.

They may be different from each other yet share entertaining chemistry through their sparring and sitcom-like friendship.

Topping that off is a silver-haired villain with daddy issues and a fragile ego. Alex Hassell as Vicious may have been a prudent casting decision, but the character is flawed in ways more than one.

Cowboy Bebop stays true to the anime as it takes place in a colorful, funky setting with scenes that made the original series a cult classic.

While fans of the 1998 anime Cowboy Bebop may have unfavorable views about the jazzed-up version, those not familiar with it might find it riveting. This new take on the cyberpunk genre might seem like a worthwhile watch at a time when Christmas films seem to have taken over.

Edited by Ravi Iyer