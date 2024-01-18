CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the launch of “Black” and “White” iterations of the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 collaborative model in 2020, the two new colorways are now planned to be offered in 2024. The two new variants will be dressed in “Purple” and “Green” ensembles.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 “Purple” and “Green” iterations are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime around the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other sources. Remember that the official word from Nike is still awaiting confirmation from the partnering labels.

They will most likely be made available for purchase through Cactus Plant Flea Market, and there is a possibility that they will also be sold by Nike and other select merchants both online and in-store. The pairs will be priced at $150 and will be available in sizes that are specific to males.

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 shoes will be offered in two color options: purple and green

CPFM, which stands for Cactus Plant Flea Market, has been able to constantly attract the curiosity of the footwear world through its partnerships with Nike. Cynthia Lu has been the creative force behind such initiatives.

CPFM, which is well-known for its inventive and daring layouts, has turned the Nike Air Force 1 into a medium for artistic expression by combining straightforwardness with a dash of surprise.

Not only are sneaker aficionados excitedly awaiting the reintroduction of the classic "Black" and "White" colorways of the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 model, but they also get to look forward to a peek at prospective fresh additions to the range.

The A$AP Bari recently posted two new versions of the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 on Instagram. One of the palettes features a brilliant green, while the other is a rich purple. Both colors are available for purchase.

The OG Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration will be remembered for its characteristic style, which features a classic leather top, and each pair will continue to keep that style.

One of the things that distinguishes these from others is the exclusive leather letter embellishments that are reminiscent of the original Air More Uptempo style.

To create the letters that spell out "AIR SUNSHINE," which are expertly constructed in subtle tones to coincide with the dominant hue of each colorway, the letters are sculpted.

These letters are supported with reflective 3M material, which not only adds a hint of surprise but also ensures that the shoes make an impression even when there is a lack of light. Every pair of sneakers is completed with a melodic midsole, which not only complements the design as a whole but also seamlessly integrates the hues.

Besides the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 model, the duo also gave an intriguing makeover to the Swoosh’s Dunk Low model. They release many extravagant reinterpretations of the Dunk Low silhouette.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 shoes that will be accessible in the months to come. Fans and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the official Nike site and its SNKRS app for regular alerts on the arrival of these shoes.