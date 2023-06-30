CPFM x Nike Dunk Low "Flea" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to maintain a hot streak of Dunk launches for the first six months of 2023. For the latest makeover, they are joining forces with the iconic American fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) once again. The label has now given its Dunk Low model a "Flea" makeover to show a comfortable aesthetic, which matches the 2022-released "Forest Green."

The latest makeover is kept heavy on the details with multiple nods to the wild side of the Cactus Plant Flea Market label. The Dunk Low x CPFM sneaker model will come in Olive Green hue. The latest makeover is unconventional and borrows various elements from different classic models of the Swoosh label. Moreover, an earthy and adventurous aesthetic is added upon the sneakers.

The official release date for the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low "Flea" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However according to the sneaker leaker account Reselling Secrets, the pair will be released in the late 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and CPFM with a raffle.

CPFM x Nike Dunk Low "Flea" sneakers are dressed in earthy hues for an adventurous take

The upcoming CPFM x Nike Dunk Low "Flea" sneakers comes clad in earthy hues for an adventurous take

Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's veteran, designed the Dunk silhouette in 1985 for the hardwood basketball courts. Even though the shoe was debuted for hardwood courts, it was adapted into other iterations by lifestyle and skateboarding sub-labels over time.

The silhouette has been one of the most beloved choices for the sneaker enthusiasts for almost four decades. The chameleon nature of the Dunk sneaker model was appreciated by various Nike sub-labels to create SB, EMB, Remastered, and other iterations of the Dunk sneaker model.

Besides, the shoe became popular among collegiate crowds due to the iconic OG "back to school" sneaker pack. The latest CPFM sneakers let go of its basketball roots and opts for a distinct makeover, making it hard for anyone to recognize the shoe's OG shape.

The basic shape of the shoe is taken from Dunk, but an all-over Air More Uptempo-inspired lettering is added to the sneaker model. The upper of the Dunk Low model is constructed from suede material and features decorative, pyramidic stitching adorned upon the toe boxes and the profiles, which seems as if they were created under the Swoosh label's special project (SP) NikeLab.

The base comes in quilted beige hue, which is overlays with suede tan. The most prominent detail of the shoe includes the addition of an oversized profile swoosh on the lateral wall of right shoe and yin-and-yang logo on the lateral heel of the left shoe.

The right shoe further features a set of brown laces and "CPFM" tongue branding, while the left shoe features muted green laces and a "Nike" lettering. The look is finished off with cement-like sole unit molds.

The shoes was initially teased in the January 2022 and never saw a confirmed release, but it is rumored to see the day light in late 2023. The pair comes after the sample of the similar suede "Black" hued sneakers that were revealed by Fullress in May 2023.

