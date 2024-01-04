Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True to Her School” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has lately made an effort to cater to women’s specific footwear needs, and the recently emerged Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True to Her School” shoe is another step in this direction. This shoe will join the brand’s broadening “Be True to Her School” collection.

This colorway of the model is entirely decked in a Team Crimson/White-Team Orange-Sail color palette. The Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True to Her School” colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker world in the spring of 2024, per preliminary information from Sole Retriever. The official word on this launch is still pending confirmation from Swoosh.

Reportedly, these brightly colored sneakers will be available online and on the in-store sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other partnering sellers. The retail price is set at $170, and it is available in women-specific sizes.

More about Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True to Her School” sneakers

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air More Uptempo has blossomed into an integral part of Nike athletic footwear thanks to its huge AIR lettering and characteristic chunky style from the 1990s.

For its daring and unwavering style, it has won the undying affection of shoe lovers ever since it was first introduced to the market. Nike underlines the bold design and evolution of this model in the following manner:

"More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today.”

Following in the footprints of a hue that was only made accessible in grade school sizes, the Nike Air More Uptempo "Be True To Her School" will now arrive in a version meant only for women.

The Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True To Her School” colorway features a combination of sail, team orange, white, and team crimson hues. The foundation of the top is entirely covered with team crimson. To complement this scheme, Team Orange highlights the large AIR marking on the sidewalls and the readily apparent Max Air bubbles in the sail-colored sole.

The embellished Swoosh on the toe, the laces, and the tongue branding are examples of such white impacts. In keeping with the tradition of the Nike Air More Uptempo, it provides an unrivaled level of comfort thanks to its air-cushioned sole, which makes it the perfect combination of fashion and functionality.

Take a look at the uppers and hangtag (Image via Nike)

Strong and long-lasting wear is ensured by the hefty profile, which is a defining characteristic of the Uptempo range, as per Sole Retriever.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo “Be True to Her School” sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks. Those curious to add these shoes to their footwear closet are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for regular alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

In addition to the aforementioned Air More Uptempo, Nike’s design team gave a comparable makeover to the Nike Dunk High for its “Be True To Her School” collection. This Dunk High variant is also anticipated to be offered sometime around spring 2024 with a selling price label of $120.