Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy “Summit White Picante Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Basketball’s Greater Than (GT) lineup is getting ready to welcome another new model, dubbed the Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy. The model recently emerged in “Summit White Picante Red” makeup.

In the spring of 2024, the Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy “Summit White Picante Red” shoes are likely to be dropped in the footwear world, as stated by Sole Retriever.

Nike and other chosen Nike Basketball retailers will make these sneakers available for purchase both online and in-store. In men's sizes, the retail price is set at $95 per pair, and it is available for purchase.

Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy “Summit White Picante Red” are accented with metallic silver swooshes

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike has long wanted to make basketball shoes available to all ability levels. Even though the brand is known for extravagant basketball footwear, it takes pride in producing affordable alternatives.

At the same time, with fans anxiously anticipating the introduction of the Zoom GT Cut 3, the shoes are rumored to be one of the most expensive trainers in the Nike Basketball collection. There is also growing expectation for a more relatively inexpensive counterpart, which is the Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy.

With a price tag of $95, the Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy seems to be the solution for individuals who are looking for quality footwear that does not come with a huge price tag.

To achieve a similar sensation to that of the normal GT Cut, the layout incorporates a combination of leather, tailored mesh, and rubberized components.

Leather components are deliberately placed on the vamp, eyestays, and heel to ensure that the shoe is both durable and stable through its placement.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas and heel counters of the Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy sneakers (Image via Nike)

The elongation of the midsole, which prominently showcases the Air Zoom symbol near the toe, is a detail that stands out. The traditional Nike Swoosh, which is emphasized with stitching adorns the midfoot, while the GT Cut Academy insignia is boldly displayed on the tongue flap of the shoe.

To bring the structure to a close, the foot is cushioned by a velvety foam midsole, which is teamed with a rubber outer sole unit that is meticulously engineered to provide excellent traction, as highlighted by Sole Retriever.

The complete idea behind the formation of the Greater Than (GT) series is emphasized on Nike's site in the following words:

"The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level."

It continues:

"By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Zoom GT Cut Academy “Summit White Picante Red” colorway that will be purchasable in the coming months of 2024. Those looking forward to getting their hands on these basketball sneakers are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the stated shoe.