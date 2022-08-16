" Cradle recall: MamaRoo and RockaRoo model numbers explored amid strangulation fears 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and infant product company 4moms are recalling more than a million infant rockers and cradles after it was discovered that they pose a risk of strangulation and asphyxiation.

The products listed in the recall include RockaRoo Baby Rockers as well as models 1.0 to 4.0 of the MamaRoo Baby Swing. The products come with three-point restraining straps that dangle below the seats, causing strangulation concerns for crawling babies who might get entangled in the traps.

4moms has advised parents to keep the product away from their children's reach when it is not being used.

They have also requested consumers to immediately contact the company and register themselves to be provided with a free CPSC-approved strap fastener which will secure the strap when the cradles are idle.

MamaRoo and RockaRoo cradle recall impacts both US and Canada

Owing to the strangulation risks pointed out by CPSC, 4moms decided to recall close to two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers sold in the US. The recall also includes 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers sold in Canada.

The products listed in the recall include:

MamaRoo swings versions 1.0 and 2.0, with model number 4M-005, version 3.0 with model number 1026, and version 4.0 with model number 1037.

RockaRoo model with 4M-012.

The latest MamaRoo model, which was launched in July of this year, is not affected by the recall because it has a redesigned restraint strap, which is expected to terminate similar risks.

At the time of writing this article, there were two reported incidents where infants got caught in loose straps hanging from the cradle. One of the children lost their life after getting entangled in the strap.

The second child was badly injured and suffered neck bruises before the straps could be relieved by the caregiver.

The CPSC reported the incident, describing how the child crawled into the open space under the cradle, where he got stuck in the dangling strap. The concerned parents of also shared that the strap needed to be cut in order to free the baby:

“The strap got so tightly twisted around his neck I had to cut the strap to loosen him. He suffered marks and popped blood vessels all the way around his neck…. Very scary and is dangerous if anyone has this product and doesn’t realize the straps underneath can do this.”

Erika @uncoolmom_ If you didn't know, mamaroo and rockaroos are being recalled for a strangulation hazard. If you contact them they will send you a strap fastener to prevent the strap from hanging down. If you didn't know, mamaroo and rockaroos are being recalled for a strangulation hazard. If you contact them they will send you a strap fastener to prevent the strap from hanging down. https://t.co/WeqRJSrXqF

The CEO of 4moms, Gary Waters, said that the company was "deeply saddened by the two incidents and urged sellers and parents toimplement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety" of the product.

He also added:

“Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes. That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards."

Amie Ley Stanton, a spokesperson from 4moms also added that the company was not made aware of the incident for several months after it occurred, and that they alerted the CPSC right after getting the news.

Consumers with additional queries are asked to contact 4moms at 877-870-7390 or safetyandrecall@4moms.com. They can also contact the company through their website.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal