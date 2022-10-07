Create A Castle on Shark Tank: Founders, backstory, cost and all about the business

Create A Castle is set to appear on Shark Tank on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The husband-and-wife team will pitch the idea and try to convince the Sharks to invest in their business on Shark Tank.

The couple will have to impress Sharks Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and guest Shark Kendra Scott. The synopsis of the upcoming episode of Shark Tank reads:

“A husband and wife from New Milford, Connecticut, guarantee to ignite imaginations with their sculpting playset designed to bring children year-round fun.”

Who are the founders of Create A Castle appearing on Shark Tank

Create A Castle was created by husband and wife duo Kevin and Laurie Lane. Despite being a newcomer to the toy industry, the family won the incredible 2020 Toy Of The Year (TOTY) Award for their creation.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Kevin has “over 23 years of web design and development, front end development and 5 years of print design and production." He likes to design websites and is passionate about them. According to him, his aim in designing websites is charged with focusing on "usable, accessible, and built to web standards utilizing css, html and JavaScript frameworks."

Kevin completed his degree in Fine Arts from Green Mountain College in 1990 and earned his degree in BFA in Graphic Design from Western Connecticut State University.

He started his career in 1997 with Digital Madness as a Web Designer. Over the years, he has worked in various reputed companies. He is also the co-owner of Code Hounds, LLC, with his wife, which he started in 2010.

Meanwhile, his wife, Laurie, completed her BA in Retail Management from the University of Connecticut. She started her career at Gap as a Store Manager in 1991 and is the owner of Create A Castle and Code Hounds. However, she also works as an Independent Vacation Planner for MEI & Mousefan Travel.

How was Create A Castle appearing on Shark Tank formed?

Create A Castle was founded by Kevin and Laurie in June 2017. Kevin came up with the idea for the product after coming across a father-son duo while on a vacation in Laguna Beach, California, in 2016, who were struggling to finish their castle.

As per the official website, createacastle.com,

"The web developer and super fan of castle building, started mulling over ideas to develop a more efficient and less time consuming way to construct imaginative sand creations."

After combining various ideas to make the sand castle, he came up with Create A Castle to build elaborate castles and towers in the sand or snow, without struggling with the "traditional one dimensional sand molds."

Kevin replaced the bucket with an Ultra Durable Split-Apart Cast with dual open hinges. The couple were also featured in a summer toy segment on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018 for their creation.

Types of Create A Castle

The following are the types of Create A Castle kits and tools available for purchase:

Starter Tower Kit - $19.99

Create A Castle tool kit - $14.99

Create A Castle Buildmaster™ Indoor Activity Kit - $34.99

Create A Castle Buildmaster™ Castlemagic Sand Or Snow - $14.99

Other than kits, the site also sells backpacks, window stickers, light kits, and T-shirts. The product is sold at Walmart, Barnes and Noble, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and surf shops all along the East and West Coasts. Create A Castle can also be ordered from their official website.

The company has also partnered with Tomy, a Japanese entertainment company, to distribute Create A Castle in Australia.

Tune in on Friday on ABC to watch Create A Castle product on Shark Tank. The show can also be streamed on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes