What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 3 air on ABC? Kendra Scott returns as guest shark and more

Episode 3 of Shark Tank season 14 will air on ABC on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see new entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to the Sharks, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

The synopsis of episode 3 of Shark Tank reads:

“Founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer Kendra Scott, LLC, returns to the Tank!”

Who is Shark Tank’s guest shark, Kendra Scott?

Guest Shark Kendra Scott is a “Mom, Designer, Founder,” as per her Instagram account. She is best known as the lead designer of the billion-dollar jewelry brand Kendra Scott.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1974, Scott is a recipient of various awards and recognitions due to her creative designs and flourishing business. In 2017, she was named Ernst & Young’s National Entrepreneur of the Year.

With a net worth of $510 million (according to Forbes), she is one of Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

Kendra started her first business, a hat boutique, in Austin, Texas, when she was 19 years old. However, the business closed after eight years as it was not profitable. She then started her jewelry company in 2002 with only $500, just three months after her first son was born.

With a creative mind and love of natural gemstones, Kendra “began going door-to-door to Austin boutiques armed only with a tea box full of her jewelry, captivating businesses and customers with her vibrant personality and unique eye for design,” her official profile on ABC states.

After finding a foot in the industry, Kendra waited for over 10 years to accept outside investments. Since the beginning, the company has grown to be valued at more than a billion dollars. Her company, which operates out of Austin, Texas, now has over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business.

With family and fashion as the two core pillars of her business, Kendra “maintains a focus on her third core pillar of philanthropy in all she does. Since 2010, the company has given back over $30 million to local, national, and international causes.”

On a national level, the philanthropist supports organizations that actively “help women and children live their brightest, healthiest, and most empowered lives.” She is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America while maintaining her position as Chairman of the Board of Kendra Scott, LLC.

Kendra has been married twice and is a mother to three kids. She has two children with her first husband, John Scott, whom she divorced in 2006. She married Matt Davis in 2014, and they had one child together. However, the couple divorced in 2020.

She will now appear on Shark Tank as a guest Shark to invest in a business.

Details of episode 3 of Shark Tank

In the third episode of Shark Tank, Sharks will see four businesses: Mama’s O’s Premium Kimchi, Halloween Moments, Stakt, and Create A Castle.

Daryl Kay Braithwaite, an entrepreneur from Fairview, Texas, will pitch a solution to carving pumpkins with his product, Halloween Moments. It is a unique tool designed to get rid of the slimy mess.

Taylor Borenstein and Millie Blumka from New York City will introduce their foldable 2-in-1 fitness product, Stakt, which unlocks a new level of versatility in the exercise regimen.

Entrepreneurs Kheedim Oh and Myung Oh from Glendale, New York, will bring some spice to the Tank with their take on a traditional Korean dish, Mama’s O’s Premium Kimchi.

Finally, husband and wife Kevin and Laurie Land from New Milford, Connecticut, will showcase their sculpting playset, Create A Castle, designed to bring children year-round fun.

In a Shark Tank update, Melissa Harrington and Emily Castro from Sugarland, Texas, and their investor Lori Greiner will provide new information on Fish Fixe, their simple seafood delivery service.

Tune in to ABC on Friday, October 7, to watch the new products on Shark Tank.

Poll : 0 votes