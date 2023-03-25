Crocs x Dreamville Varsity collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

American footwear label Crocs recently collaborated with Dreamville Records, which is an imprint under Interscope Records and features artists such as Omen, Cozz, and Bas.

As it happens, the duo has launched a two-piece limited-edition footwear and accessories collection. Moreover, the collaborative pieces in the collection can be availed through the official e-commerce sites of Crocs and Dreamville alongside the Amazon app starting March 23, 2023.

The newly released Crocs x Dreamville Varsity collection features a Classic Clog and Jibbitz charms pack

Crocs had a successful year in 2022 in terms of collaborations as it launched partnerships with Balenciaga, General Mills, Post Malone, Saweetie, SZA, and many more. Continuing the trend in 2023, the label has already launched a number of great collection, including Minecraft, Hello Kity, etc.

The latest to join the roster of iconic collaborations is Dreamville Records, a music label founded by Grammy-nominated artist and producer J. Cole under the Universal Music Group and Interscope Records. The entire collection pieces are inspired by the Varsity theme, and the official site introduces the sneaker collab as follows:

"Dream big and walk confidently in the fresh release from Dreamville x Crocs. This collegiate-inspired shoe champions individuality from its two-tone design to its MVP mix of Jibbitz charms."

The website further talks about the importance of Jibbitz charm in the collection, stating:

"These exclusive Jibbitz charms feature varsity chenille letters to manifest your own D-R-E-A-M, paired with pennant banner charms celebrating cities from coast to coast, and the iconic Dreamville logo. Keep your head in the clouds and your feet on the street with this legendary footwear collaboration."

The collection was made collectively in the presence of Croc's team and the Director of Design for Dreamville Apparel Raeana Anais, who created a varsity-inspired collection to represent the brand's authenticity. In an official press release, Anais said:

“We always challenge ourselves to design something new and exciting, and Crocs gave us the freedom to build a clog we love. When you then add these being available in Amazon stores, Dreamville can really expand our reach and impact more fans than ever before.”

The collaborative collection features:

Classic Clog, which is retailing for $69.99 13 pack Jibbitz Charms, which is retailing for $49.99

The collection features Classic Clog, which inculcates light 360-degree comfort, cute Jibbitz charms, and pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit. The dynamic footwear pairs are inspired by the varsity and collegiate aesthetic, paying homage to each Dreamville artist’s hometown:

North Carolina - J. Cole and Lute

Washington DC - Ari Lennox

Atlanta - J.I.D and EARTHGANG

New York - Bas

Los Angeles - Cozz

Chicago - Omen

Apart from the two offerings by the American footwear brand, the Varsity collection will also include clothing items such as varsity jackets, joggers, tees, crewnecks, and more. However, these products are only available in pop-up shops in Raleigh from March 29 to March 31, 2023.

The two-piece collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Amazon, Crocs, and Dreamville starting from March 23, 2023, in the price range of $49.99 to $69.99.

