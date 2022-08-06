Where to buy the END x Adidas Varsity collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The U.K. retailer END has continued its collaborative streak with the German sportswear giant, Adidas, to deliver a three-piece Varsity collection. By utilizing collegiate styling, the dynamic duo has prepared three new makeovers of the Forum sneakers.

All three shoes draw their inspiration from the varsity style codes and the world of basketball at a collegiate level. The collection, dubbed Varsity, offers various iterations of the sneakers, each designed to reflect a collaborative theme. The three-piece sneaker collection was released on the official e-commerce site of END on July 30, 2022 for a price of £95.

More about the recently released three-piece END x Adidas Varsity Forum sneaker collection

Recently released three-piece END x Adidas Varsity Forum sneaker collection (Image via END)

The Adidas Forum debuted in 1984 and was one of the best basketball shoes of the time. Since then, the silhouette has been the focal point of numerous amazing collaborations and one-of-a-kind colorways. END describes the Forum silhouette on its official e-commerce site as

"There is one thing that sits at the sneaker’s (forums) very core: basketball. Following its debut in 1984, the premium, court-focused Forum went on to be one of the definitive b-ball sneakers of that decade, with performance credentials that few could rival."

END's Varsity collection with Adidas goes beyond a single pair of Low, as the high-end fashion retailer has unveiled high-top and Advance - also known as ADV - silhouettes in the collection.

The collection comprises two low-top silhouettes and a single high-top iteration. The two low-top silhouettes include a makeover of the Forum ADV and another iteration of the Forum Low.

Both the low-top silhouettes arrive in colors inspired by the collegiate theme and the shades of white, dark green, and yellow. A similar approach is taken for the high-top Forum High silhouette, which is dressed in a team-like palette of yellow, navy blue, and white.

END describes the Varsity capsule with the three Stripe label as a celebration of the Forum silhouette with its association with collegiate styling,

"END. and adidas honour this legacy on the hardwood with the “Varsity” capsule, drawing inspiration from varsity style codes and the world of collegiate basketball. The collection is comprised of three iterations of the sneaker, with each one designed to reflect the collaborative theme."

Each of the three sneakers revealed it the collection has notable details consistent across the entire range. The sneakers represent the premium, detail-heavy approach with a mash-up of premium leathers and textured suedes across the upper sneakers.

Each shoe adorns the iconic Trefoil logo debossed onto the side panels and embossed onto the off-white hued midsoles constructed from rubber. The shoes feature a perforated toe box and collaborative detailing, including the tongue and the British retailer's logo on the left shoe.

For the Forum High and Forum Low silhouettes, one can also get the iconic X-ankle straps of the shoes, whereas the ADV (Advance) variation is devoid of the ankle strap. The three-piece varsity collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of END on July 30, 2022, for a retail price of £95 (approx $115) in adult sizes.

