Cruel Instruction cast list: Cynthia Bailey and other stars in Lifetime thriller

Inspired by real events, Lifetime’s new thriller movie, Cruel Instruction, is set to premiere on March 12, 2022, with an interesting cast ensemble.

Written by Adrienne Rush, the American drama tells the story of 16-year-old Kayla Adams, who is sent to a youth residential treatment center by her mother on the advice of her school counselor after she gets expelled from the school.

The story shows what all happens to the students behind those closed walls where the staff punishes kids, forcefully feeds medicines, keeps them in solitary confinement and abuses them, just to keep them on track. How students fight and expose the abuse in front of everyone forms the rest of the story.

Cast list of Lifetime’s Cruel Instruction

After the end of this crime-drama movie, the channel will air a special series, Beyond the Headlines: Cruel Instruction, with interviews of the treatment program survivors, narrating ordeals and traumas they went through at such centers.

Meet the cast of Cruel Instruction

1) Cynthia Bailey

Former Wilhelmina model and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey will play the role of Karen Adams, mother of Kayla Adams. The star has acted in various films and television programs including For Love or Money, Without You I'm Nothing, The Cosby Show, Celebrity Big Brother, Games People Play, among many others.

2) Camryn Manheim

Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim will play the role of headmistress Miss Connie in the movie. She is best known for her work in The Practice, Ghost Whisperer, Gladys Presley Elvis, Person of Interest, Law & Order, Stumptown, and This is Us, among others. In 1999, Manheim was awarded the Women in Film Lucy Award.

Other cast members of the Lifetime show are:

Produced by Lighthouse Pictures in association with Mar Vista Entertainment and Happily Ever After Films for Lifetime, Cruel Instruction has been executive produced by Stanley Shawn Williamson, M. Brooks, Craig Baumgarten, and Jamie Goehring.

